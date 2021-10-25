News18 Afternoon Digest: Know About Symptoms, Treatment of Zika Virus and Other Top Stories

First Case of Zika Virus Reported in UP; Symptoms, Treatment & All You Need to Know About the Disease

In the past two years (almost), the Covid-19 pandemic has put the mortal fear of viruses in all of us. Therefore, earlier this year, when 14 cases of the Zika virus were identified in Kerala, health authorities took prompt action by putting all districts of the state on alert. Something similar is unfolding in Uttar Pradesh since Sunday after it was discovered that a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the Zika infection. Read More

The Pandemic Will End When The World Chooses To End It, Says WHO Chief

As vaccination drives continue across the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Sunday, reminded everyone that ‘coronavirus pandemic is far from over.’ He emphatically stated that at this point, the world needs to use public health tools in the best possible way to deal with the still ongoing health crisis. Read More

Internet Cut Across Sudan, Protesters Take to Streets as Armed Men Arrest Political Leaders

Unidentified armed men arrested a number of Sudanese leaders early Monday, a government source told AFP, after weeks of tensions between the military and civilian transitional authorities. The internet was cut across the country, AFP journalists said, as demonstrators gathered on the streets to protest the arrests, setting fire to tyres. Read More

Attn! Prepaid Recharge On PhonePe Will Cost More From Now: Here’s Why And By How Much

PhonePe is now starting to take a small processing fee from customers on every transaction they make through the application. This will make recharging your phone more expensive. This comes as a rather strange development as PhonePe becomes the first UPI based application in India that will be charging a processing fee on transactions. Read More

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for Coronavirus, to Continue Performances From Home

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram account on Sunday to inform his fans and followers that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The singer wrote in his post that he will be following government-issued Covid appropriate guidelines and wouldn’t be able to attend in person commitments. However, he added that he will be appearing for his pre-planned interviews and performances from his house as many as he can. Read More

Samantha Says ‘Mad News’ as Koozhangal is Named India’s Oscar Entry, Congratulates Nayanthara

Tamil drama Koozhangal (Pebbles), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, has been selected as India’s official entry for the 94th Academy Awards. The movie follows an alcoholic abusive husband who, after his long-suffering wife runs off, sets out with his young son to find her and bring her back. It stars newcomers -Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan — and is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. Read More

Senior Telugu Actor Raja Babu Passes Away at 64

Noted Telugu actor Raja Babu passed away on Sunday after battling ailments for several years. According to his family members, the 64-year-old breathed his last on October 24. After having primarily worked in TV shows, Raja Babu gained fame following his lead roles in some acclaimed films. Read More

