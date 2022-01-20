News18 Afternoon Digest: Kohli Fans Slam Critics as Indian Batter Continues to Dominate in ODIs; Manipur TMC MLA May Join BJP & Other Top Stories

Out of Form? Virat Kohli Fans Slam Critics as Indian Batter Continues to Dominate in ODIs

Virat Kohli, India’s former captain, played a handy knock of 51 during the first ODI match against South Africa where the visitors lost by 31 runs on Wednesday. Chasing 297, opener Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Kohli stitched a healthy partnership taking India from 46/1 to 138/1 before Dhawan departed. Later Kohli also mistimed Tabraiz Shamsi and was caught. The match turned when Rishabh Pant was stumped off Phehlukwayo and Ngidi had Venkatesh Iyer caught in the deep. With Ravichandran Ashwin, who was playing his first ODI since 2017, also losing his stumps to Phehlukwayo, India’s hopes of pulling off a miracle evaporated quickly. India were reduced to 199/7, losing 7 wickets for 76. Shardul Thakur did get a half-century towards the end, but it was in vain.

Second Home Coming: Manipur’s Only All India Trinamool Congress MLA Likely to Join BJP Today

Manipur’s lone All India Trinamool MLA, Tongbram Robindro will join Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of the saffron party’s national leader in Imphal. Manipur’s BJP leadership though refrained from any comment. Robindro won the 2017 elections from Thanga constituency, Bishnupur district after knocking down his close rival, former Congress MLA T Mangibabu. The AITC MLA gained public support in his constituency owing to the various development works carried out under the Biren-led BJP government in the state.

Covid Spike: Five Schools, College Closed in Mangaluru

The education department has ordered temporary suspension of classes in five schools and a college in the city of Mangaluru due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the campuses. A department here said that the classes in the six institutions will be suspended for a week due to increase in Covid-19 cases.

Proposal to Reopen Maha Schools from Next Week Sent to CM, Decision Expected Soon: Minister

Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said a proposal to reopen schools in the state from next week based on the local COVID-19 situations has been sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The proposal includes opening of pre-primary schools, she said. Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had announced the closure of schools in the state till February 15 as the number of coronavirus cases started spiralling from December amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

ICC Rankings: India Drop to 3rd Spot as Australia Become Top-ranked Test Team

Australia are back at the top of the ICC Test team rankings thanks to a dominating Ashes display that saw them storm to a 4-0 win against England recently. On the other hand, India, who started their South Africa tour at the summit, have slipped two spots down to third having frittered away a 1-0 lead to lose 1-2.

US Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to Block Capitol Attack Document Release

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a bid by former president Donald Trump to block the release to a congressional committee of documents related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Citing executive privilege, Trump had sought to prevent the records held by the National Archives from being given to the panel investigating the assault on Congress by his supporters.

Jennifer Lopez Flashes Jaw-dropping Abs As She Hits the Gym in Very Sexy Bralette And Tights; Watch

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has a new goal now – to become her ‘better’ self. Jennifer or JLo, as called by her friends and fans, never skips her workout routines and when it comes to her goals, she is much more dedicated. The reason we are saying this is because, on Wednesday evening, (Thursday morning in India), JLo posted a video of herself sweating it out in the gym. She can be seen sporting a black gym outfit and working out with dumbbells and pulley cable. In the background, the song On My Way from her upcoming film Marry Me can be heard playing. JLo captioned her clip in a filmy way and wrote: ‘#OnMyWay to a better me #WorkoutWednesday.’ She also tagged the official page of her film Marry Me in the caption.

