News18 Afternoon Digest: K'taka Govt Asks Residents to Defer Trips to Kerala; BJP MP Arjun Singh's Bengal Home Attacked With 3 Bombs & Other Stories

As Kerala ramps up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as the state continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory urging residents to defer trips to Kerala. Barring emergencies, the state government urged residents to avoid Kerala trips till October-end to prevent a potential third Covid wave in Karnataka. In an advisory on Tuesday, the state health and family department has directed all educational institutions, companies, hotels, factories, industries, and hospitals in the state to instruct students and employees who have not yet returned to Karnataka from Kerala to put off their return till October-end. READ MORE

Three bombs were thrown at BJP MP Arjun Singh’s home near Kolkata early on Wednesday, despite security presence. While no one was hurt, the explosion left marks on the iron gate of the house. The lawmaker was not present at his home when the incident took place. However, his family was inside. The incident took place around 6:30 am when three men on a bike allegedly hurled bombs at Singh’s resident at Jagatdal in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. Singh, who is in Delhi, told News18, “A month ago, I had given the governor a letter mentioning that I suspect an attack on me. I came to Delhi for poll-related work as I have been assigned the responsibility of Bhawanipur byelections. I am returning now and will see what can be done." READ MORE

After much hype, the electric scooters from Ola Electric have finally gone on sale today, starting September 8, 2021. The electric scooters called Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro are arguably one of the most talked-about electric vehicles in the market and have witnessed their fair share of hype already by receiving thousands of bookings since the company started accepting them. Since now, they are on sale and shortly you will start seeing them on the roads, here’s everything you need to know about the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. READ MORE

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has revealed his choices for India’s T20 World Cup squad which is expected to be announced on Wednesday. Gavaskar has surprisingly left out opener Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer from his list. The BCCI is meeting today to pick up the 15-man squad for the showpiece event set to be begin in UAE from next month. The tourney was scheduled to be held in India but was shipped to Oman (qualifiers) and UAE citing the monsoon season and coronavirus situation in the country. READ MORE

Covid-19 patients have differing immune responses that lead to disease outcomes ranging from asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection to death. After examining the blood samples from nearly 200 Covid-19 patients, researchers have uncovered underlying metabolic changes that regulate how immune cells react to the disease. These changes are associated with disease severity and could be used to predict patient survival. The findings were published in the journal Nature Biotechnology. READ MORE

The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss a relief package for the financially stressed telecom sector on Wednesday, sources told News18. In addition to this, one can expect news from PLI to minimum support price of Rabi crop. However, all eyes are on the relief package for the telecom sector who all are reeling under stress and is struggling to come out of the gloom. On the relief front, the telecom sector can expect a relaxation on payment of levies to the government including a one-year moratorium on spectrum installment due in April 2022. READ MORE

Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new Commander of Rawalpindi Corps, which is responsible for the security of Line of Control. Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been posted as the Commander Rawalpindi Corps, according to a statement by the army. It also said that Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider has been posted as the Commander Multan Corps, which is one of the main strike Corps of the country. Similarly, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas appointed as the Chief of General Staff, while Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf has been appointed as the Director General Joint Staff Headquarters. READ MORE

