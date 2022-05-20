News18 Afternoon Digest: Lalu Yadav's Various Scams Explained, Dilution of #MeToo Amid Amber Trial & Other Top Stories

‘Attempt to Flare Up New Row, Alert Citizens’: What PM Modi Told BJP on Language Debate

Amid the recent row over language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping. “We have given importance to every regional language in NEP,” he said, adding that attempts are being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages. READ MORE

As Lalu Yadav Lands in New Land-for-Job Scam Puddle, RJD Patriarch’s Tryst With ‘Fodder, Rail’ Graft Explained

In fresh trouble for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at 15 different locations in Bihar and Delhi linked to him and his daughter, Misa Bharti, in connection with a land for job scam. The scam involved taking land from unemployed youths on the pretext of providing them government jobs, at the time when Lalu was a Union Minister. READ MORE

Monkeypox: Outbreak Continues In North America, Europe As US, Canada Report First Cases | Top Points

Health authorities in North America and Europe reported more cases of monkeypox as Canada, Italy and Sweden reported fresh cases. Canada reported two confirmed cases of monkeypox on Thursday. The Canadian public health authority said that the monkeypox cases were from Quebec province and more suspected cases are under investigation in Montreal. READ MORE

BuzzFix: Men, Misogyny, Myopia – How Chris Rock, Vijay Babu are Diluting #MeToo Movement

The Johnny Depp – Amber Heard defamation trial could possibly be the single most defining event of 2022, one that flung open a window to the ugly, real and toxic side of stardom. The most private details of the couple’s relationship have been discussed and dissected in the public discourse, thanks to it being live-streamed on Court TV and YouTube. Surprisingly, (or is it, really?) Heard has been facing widespread hate campaigns and hoards of memes online mocking her expressions, words, and mannerisms. READ MORE

eMudhra IPO Opens Today: Price, GMP, Financials, Key Things to Know Before Subscribing

eMudhra Limited, the largest licensed certified authority (CA) in the digital signature certificates market in India, opens for subscription on Friday, May 20 and will close on May 22. eMudhra intends to garner about Rs 413 crore through fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 161 crore and an offer for sale of 9,835,394 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 252 crore by the shareholders and promoters. The company is engaged in the business of providing digital trust services and enterprise solutions like individual/organizational certificates, digital signature certificates etc. READ MORE

