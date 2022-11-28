News18 Afternoon Digest: Mother, Son Kills Father, Chops Body in Delhi; China Protests Continue & Other Top Stories

Good afternoon,

In today’s edition of our digest we are covering poll-bound Gujarat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in it, the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, the continued protests in China, and more news.

Another Shraddha-like case in Delhi: Wife, Son kill Man, Chop Body, Store in Fridge & Discard Over Days in Pandav Nagar

In another Shraddha Walkar-like case, a man’s body was chopped and stored in fridge after being killed by his wife and son in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. The parts were then disposed over days in and around Pandav Nagar and East Delhi. READ MORE

‘Modi’s Magic Intact in Gujarat’: From Ahmedabad to Narmada, Why PM’s Whirlwind Campaign is Vital for BJP

“Abhi bhi Modi ji ka hi jaadu hai, hamare dil mein Modi hi hai (Narendra Modi’s magic is intact in Gujarat, he is our heart)” — an aged Muslim voter, Sabir Miya, from a village in Kheda district, where the PM was speaking at a rally on Sunday, surprises us with this comment. READ MORE

China Protest: Demonstrations Against Xi Over Covid Policy Continue in Major Cities on Day 2

China began to curb the ongoing protest against Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy by censoring social media and any news about the rallies. The protests have spilled into a second night and spread to the biggest cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan. READ MORE

Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Row: ‘Set for Legal Battle,’ Says Bommai; Nodal Ministers to Meet in Belagavi on Dec 3

Days after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state “will not give an inch of land" in connection to the border dispute with Karnataka, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka is all set for a legal battle over the issue. READ MORE

Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab to Undergo Remaining Polygraph Session Today, Kept Under ‘Suicide Watch’ in Tihar

Aaftab Poonawala — accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, and chopping her body into 35 pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli — will undergo his remaining sessions of the polygraph test on Monday, as there are still some “answered" questions related to the case. READ MORE

Amazon Layoffs: Labour Ministry To Set Up Inquiry After Spate Of Resignations, Says Report

The government will start an inquiry into the Amazon layoffs to figure out if the resignations at the company constituted any violations of labour laws or terms of service, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Last week, the labour ministry sent a notice to Amazon over its voluntary separation programme (VSP) and asked to provide details related to it. READ MORE

All Indian Channels To Air 30 Mins of ‘National Interest’ Content From Jan 1, 2023

From January 1, 2023, it will be mandatory for all Indian channels to air content pertaining to “national and public interest" for at least 30 minutes everyday, according to Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B). READ MORE

Camel Flu Infection Haunts FIFA World Cup 2022 Fans in Qatar | All About Covid’s Deadlier Cousin

The ‘football fever’ is at its peak across the world, as FIFA World Cup 2022, one of the greatest worldwide events since the COVID-19 epidemic, is underway in Qatar. The event is expected to draw about 1.2 million spectators from around the globe to the gulf nation, and experts raised concerns that football fans in Qatar may be at risk of catching the “Camel Flu". READ MORE

