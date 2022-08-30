News18 Afternoon Digest: Loan Wolves of China | Pay Workers in Cash, Crypto Route, Foreign Servers: Sly Ways of Lending App Kingpins & Other Stories

Loan Wolves of China | Pay Workers in Cash, Crypto Route, Foreign Servers: Sly Ways of Lending App Kingpins

Predatory lending by instant loan apps has led to a spate of suicides in several states. Many of these apps have been traced to China and Hong Kong, and money laundering channels that use cryptocurrencies have been unearthed. Despite the arrest of several players, including Chinese nationals and Indian accomplices, such apps continue to flood the market. They lure desperate individuals into the debt trap and abuse access to their smartphone data to extort exorbitant amounts. READ MORE

Mumbai Metro 3, Embroiled in Controversy Over Aarey Car Shed, to Get 1st Trial Run Today | FAQ

The first trial run of Mumbai’s Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3 will be conducted on Tuesday at Sariput Nagar in Aarey area. An important development in the realisation of the controversial line, the run will be flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. The Metro line 3, which will be a 33.5 km underground route, will connect Colaba in south Mumbai with the western suburbs. READ MORE

From Lalbaugcha Raja’s First Look to RRR-Inspired Idols, News18 Takes a Look at Many Facets of Ganeshotsav

As Ganeshotsav festivities begin, the ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ revealed the first look of its signature 14-feet-tall Ganesh idol in Mumbai on Monday. Lalbaugcha Raja or ‘King of Lalbaug’ is the most visited Ganesh idol Ganesh idol in Mumbai as lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaugh market to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja every year. READ MORE

Delhi Assembly: AAP Holds Overnight Protest Against L-G, BJP Joins to Counter

Amid the ongoing war of words between them on allegations of corruption, AAP and BJP legislators held overnight protests on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday. Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its night-long sit-in against the Lieutenant Governor, BJP MLAs also started an overnight dharna on the Assembly premises demanding the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption. READ MORE

1,100 Dead, a 3rd of Country Under Water: ‘Monster Monsoon’ Shakes Pak | What’s Behind the Deadly Rains?

Pakistan it currently facing its deadliest monsoon season in decades which has taken the lives of over 1,100 people, caused damages worth over $10 billion and left nearly a third of the country under water, prompting international aide to come to rescue following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led cash-strapped government’s desperate appeal for aid to deal with the crisis. READ MORE

‘Inhumane’: Gurugram Man Slapping Guards After Being Stuck in Lift Sparks Outrage

A man in Gurugram started repeatedly hitting a security guard and a lift operator after he was briefly stuck in a lift in the Close North Apartments in Sector 50 of the city. “I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up,” ANI quoted one of the guards, Ashok Kumar, as saying. He allegedly threatened to kill Kumar and the lift operator as well. As per PTI, Nath has been arrested. READ MORE

Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill Spark Dating Rumours After Video from Their Dinner Date Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan has sent internet into a frenzy after a video of her having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill went viral on social media. This video has fuelled speculation that Sara and Shubman are dating. The quick video, shared on TikTok, shows a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’, followed by a clip and a still of the actress sitting with the cricketer. Other reports also suggested that the two were in Dubai. READ MORE

