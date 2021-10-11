News18 Afternoon Digest: Long Queues of Office-goers as BEST Bus Services Shut; Lowest Rise in Daily Covid-19 Cases in 215 Days and Other Stories

Maharashtra Bandh LIVE Updates: Long Queues of Office-goers as BEST Bus Services Shut After Stone Pelting, Local Trains Running Smoothly

Bus services were affected in Mumbai and neighbouring areas today and most of the shops and commercial establishments remained closed in the wake of the bandh called across Maharashtra by three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. READ MORE

‘Chinese Side Not Agreeable, Couldn’t Provide Forward-Looking Proposals’: India Says No Resolution in 13th Round of Military Talks

“During the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals,” a statement from the Indian Army said. “The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas,” it stated. READ MORE

Gold Price Today Drops Sharply; Over Rs 9,300 Down from Record High ahead of Festivals

Gold price in India continued to drop on Monday, tracking its international peers. Dip in US dollar prices and the anticipation of US Federal Reserve would start paring stimulus this year has kept the bullion under pressure in the last few weeks. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold price jumped 0.33 per cent to Rs 46,880 at 0942 hours on October 11. Silver price also dropped on Monday. On MCX, Silver December future decreased 0.12 per cent to Rs 61,725 on October 11. READ MORE

Sunil Chhetri Equals Pele’s International Goalscoring Record with 77th Goal

Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri equalled the legendary Pele with his 77th international goal as his 83rd minute strike helped India beat Nepal 1-0 and saved his side from the verge of elimination in the SAFF Championships here on Sunday. READ MORE

Nifty Hits Record 18,000 for First Time Ever, What Investors Should Do Now

The Nifty 50 hit a fresh high of the 18,000 for the fist time on October 11 led by banking stocks. The journey from 17,000 to 18,000 was relatively quicker than the time taken to cross the last 1,000-point milestone. The index breached 17,000 on August 31, 2021. The 50-stock benchmark took 28 sessions to rally from 17,000 to 18,000. Sensex was trading above 60,300-mark on Monday. READ MORE

Lowest Rise in Daily Covid-19 Cases in 215 Days, National Recovery Rate Increases to 98%

New Delhi: India logged 18,132 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 215 days, taking the country’s total tally of cases to 3,39,71,607, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,50,782 with 193 fresh fatalities. READ MORE

