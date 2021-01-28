News18 Afternoon Digest: Lookout Notice May be Issued for Culprits in Tractor Rally Violence; MP HC Rejects Bail Plea to Comic Munawar Faruqui and Other Stories

Lookout Notice May be Issued, Passports Seized to Corner Those Named in FIR for Tractor Rally Violence; Amit Shah to Meet Injured Cops Today

Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a visit to police personnel injured in the Red Fort violence when rioting farmers broke barricades, climbed the ramparts of the monument and hoisted a religious flag. Over 300 cops were injured in the incident and 22 FIRs were filed. The Delhi Police has also named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with the Red Fort violence.

IMF's Gita Gopinath Reveals Reasons for India's Rebound to 11.5% Growth Projection, Endorses Bad Bank Idea

Chief economist at IMF, Gita Gopinath, said that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code should be given priority since bad loans are expected to rise in the wake of the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and added that a 'Bad Bank' is a reasonable idea. In an interview, she said, "If you are going to have NPAs go up to 13 percent in the baseline, that would require a much more efficient IBC process. The Bad Bank is certainly a reasonable idea but right now I would encourage the banks and the NBFCs to raise capital given how easy the financial conditions are at this point.

'Duty of Every Citizen to Promote Harmony': Comic Munawar Faruqui's Bail Plea Rejected

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday rejected bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui for hurting religious sentiments, saying it was the constitutional duty of every citizen to promote brotherhood and harmony. Indore police had arrested Faruqui and his four associates after a complaint from Eklavya Gaur, son of Indore-4 BJP MLA Malini Gaur, alleged that he "insulted religious sentiments of Hindus". 29-year-old Munawar was arrested by Indore Police on 2 January, a day after he was detained from Monroe Cafe on 1 January.

Opening Pants Zip Not 'Sexual Assault' under POCSO Act: Bombay HC Judge Who Ruled on Skin-to-Skin Contact

In another shocking ruling, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has held that "the act of holding a girl's hands and opening the zip of pants will not come under the definition of sexual assault" under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. The act instead comes under the ambit of "sexual harassment" under Section 354-A (1) (i) of the Indian Penal Code, observed the bench.

Budget 2021: Bullet Trains to Expand Network Across Country as Govt Likely to Raise Allocation for Railways

The Union Budget 2021-22, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, may provide more information about plans for a wider bullet train network across the country. Earlier in December last year, the Railway Ministry had issued a long-term strategic 'National Rail Plan 2024' meant for development of infrastructural capacity and increase modal share of the Railways.

India vs India A: Unusual Scheduling to Kickstart Tour of England in July

In an unusual scheduling, India will gear up for the five-Test series in England with a four-day practice game against their own 'A' side at The County Ground in Northamptonshire in July later this year. The India cricket team is scheduled to tour England in August and September to play five Test matches, beginning with the opening game at Nottingham on August 4.