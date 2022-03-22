News18 Afternoon Digest: LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 50. Know How Much You Have to Pay for Cooking Gas & Other Stories

Covid Report Card: Once Top on India’s Virus Tally, Where These States Stand Now. Is Work From Home About to End?

India is registering low Covid infections with active cases plummeting to a record low at 25,913 comprising 0.06 percent of the total infections so far. The country recorded 1,581 fresh cases while 33 fresh fatalities were recorded. READ MORE

Punjab Govt Declares Public Holiday on Shaheed Diwas; Here’s All You Need to Know About Martyrs’ Day

The Punjab government has declared a public holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of three freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. In the Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that on this occasion the people of Punjab, elders and children would be able to pay homage to Bhagat Singh by visiting his village Khatkarkalan. READ MORE

Bengal: 7 Dead after Massive Uproar Over Killing of Panchayat Dy Chief in TMC-Controlled Rampurhat Village

Advertisement

Tension has gripped Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district after a panchayat upoprodhan (deputy chief) was reportedly killed in a bomb attack on Monday evening. The panchayat deputy chief’s murder has triggered massive uproar in the village with angry mob ransacking and setting afire several houses, leading to the death of at least seven people, Birbhum SP Nagendra Tripathi has confirmed. READ MORE

Survived Hitler, Killed in Russian Shelling: Holocaust Survivor Dies in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

He survived the Nazi Buchenwald concentration camp during World War II. He survived the Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp in the same war. And the Bergen-Belsen camp. Last week, Boris Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, was killed when shelling hit his ordinary flat in the war-ravaged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. READ MORE

LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 50. Know How Much You Have to Pay for Cooking Gas

LPG Cylinder Price Hiked: Cooking gas prices were raised on Tuesday, March 22. Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities with effect from Today. While LPG rates were last revised on October 6 had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Hiked for the First Time in Over 4 Months. Check Fuel Rates

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices were raised by over 80 paise a litre on Tuesday after being unchanged for 137 days. This is the first fuel price hike since November 2, 2021. The government took a series of duty cuts to keep the fuel rates unaffected despite volatility in the international crude oil market. Crude oil prices have shot up over 25 per cent since the last hike in November. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.