News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Made-in-India Nasal Vaccines Could be Game Changer': WHO Top Scientist; Maharashtra Minister Hints at Lifting Curbs in Phased Manner

‘Made-in-India Nasal Vaccines Could be Game Changer’: WHO Top Scientist on Covid in Kids as 3rd Wave Fear Looms

Nasal vaccines, which are being made in India, could be game changers for children. However, it may not be available this year, said World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan. The hope comes amid concerns over a probable third wave of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the children. “Some of the nasal vaccines that are going to be made in India could be game changers for children — easy to administer, will give you local immunity in the respiratory tract," Swaminathan, a paediatrician, said in an exclusive conversation to CNN-News18. READ MORE

End in Sight for Maharashtra’s Covid Lockdown? Health Min Hints at Lifting Curbs in Phased Manner from June 1

As the positivity rate dropped nears 10% in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday dropped a hint that the government might consider easing some of the Covid-19 restrictions in a phased manner after June 1. Authorities claimed that they have adequate health infrastructure and medicines. “The government will assess the situation in the last week of May. If the positivity rate falls below 10% and the number of active cases comes down, the state may consider easing some restrictions,” Tope said. READ MORE

Gujarat Tops Country With Over 2,000 Black Fungus Cases, Declares it Epidemic

Alarmed by over 2,000 cases of mucormycosis or “black fungus” reported in Covid-19 patients, the Gujarat government has declared it “epidemic” and made it a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act. As per the central government data, Gujarat currently has 2,281 mucormycosis patients — the highest for any state in the country. The disease has claimed more than 250 lives in the state so far. The decision by the Gujarat government was taken on Thursday during a core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. READ MORE

‘Forced to Drink Urine’: Dalit Youth Accuses Karnataka Cop of Torture in Custody, Inquiry Ordered

A police sub-inspector in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru was accused of forcing a Dalit man who was in custody to drink urine. He was arrested on May 10 after villagers lodged a complaint against him for causing trouble between a couple. The matter came to light after the 22-year-old man named Punith KL wrote a letter to senior officials, seeking action against the accused sub-inspector. The Hindu quoted Punith saying that he was beaten by the police for a couple of hours after which they took him into custody, where he asked for water. READ MORE

BCCI Planning 30-Day Window For Completing IPL 2021 in UAE: Report

At its upcoming Special General Meeting on May 29, BCCI may finalise the window to complete the remainder of IPL 2021. According to a report, the board is looking to host the remaining 31 matches in UAE in the September-October window after the conclusion of India’s tour of England later this year. India will start its UK tour from June 18 when it plays New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Afterwards, the tourists will take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4. The tour concludes on September 14 leaving BCCI a realistic window between September 15 to October 15. READ MORE

UP Vendor Thrashed by Police for Violating Lockdown Died Due to Head Injury, Reveals Autopsy

An 18-year-old vegetable seller from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, who was thrashed by the cops in custody for “violating the ongoing corona curfew" in the state, died at a local community healthcare centre on Friday. Faisal Hussain was beaten up by policemen on the afternoon of May 20. Indian Express reported that a CCTV footage of the incident shows Hussain being dragged by some unidentified people as he struggles to walk or stand. He continues to collapse even as two people try to help him walk. The postmortem revealed the cause of his death to be head injury. The autopsy found a severe injury behind Hussain’s ear and at least 12 contusions on his body. READ MORE

