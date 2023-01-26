News18 Afternoon Digest: Made-in-India Weapon Systems, Nari Shakti, Vibrant State Tableaux & Many Firsts in Grand Republic Day Parade and Other Stories

Made-in-India Weapon Systems, Nari Shakti, Vibrant State Tableaux & Many Firsts in Grand Republic Day Parade | Stunning Visuals

As tanks, missiles, marching contingents and cultural tab tableaux showed India’s military might and diversity, the clips of the Republic Day’s parade have left the country in awe. The Republic Day celebrations in Delhi began with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag as per tradition, followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. READ MORE

‘Expressing View As…’: US on Mike Pompeo’s Claim that India, Pakistan Were on Brink of Nuclear War

The Biden administration downplayed former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s claim that India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war in 2019 and said that the remark was made by Pompeo as a “private citizen”. READ MORE

What Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli Gifted KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty: Rs 50 Cr Flat, Rs 1.64 Cr Audi, Rs 2.17 Cr BMW Car

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul received a plethora of luxurious gifts from their family members, relatives and close friends as the couple tied the knot. Athiya’s father, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, reportedly gifted her daughter a fancy apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore. READ MORE

Opinion | India Belongs to Its People: Understanding the Meaning and Message of Republic Day

On the eve of our 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu rightly hailed “the spirit of India” as well as our Constitution. The latter, she averred, had stood the test of time. Indeed, India’s success as the world’s largest democratic republic, in face of so many odds, adversities, and adversaries, is almost miraculous. It is the stuff that legends are made of. It is our differences which have united us, Murmu added. After all, unity and uniformity are two entirely different things. The former is essential to any great nation, but the latter is stifling. A monochromatic identity has never been the mark of Indian civilisation. READ MORE

I’m Indian Muslim and I find BBC Documentary a Hitjob against Modi and India’s Rising Global Profile

The BBC documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’, is being criticised for being sensationalistic and for relying upon unreliable sources and hearsay. Using the contentious topic of the Gujarat riots of 2002, the British documentary presents a poor picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration. READ MORE

IBM Layoffs: Company Cuts 3,900 Jobs, Misses Annual Cash Target

IBM Corp on Wednesday announced 3,900 layoffs as part of some asset divestments and missed its annual cash target, dampening cheer around beating revenue expectations in the fourth quarter. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here