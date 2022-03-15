News18 Afternoon Digest: Maggi, Nescafe, Red Label, Others Daily Items to Cost More as HUL, Nestle Hike Prices & Other Stories

Mumbai, Delhi Sizzle, Gujarat Braces for Yellow Alert as Unusual Heat Wave Roasts North India, IMD Issues Alert

After long spells of winter, several parts of the country are witnessing record temperatures with heatwaves expected in many states. Delhi and Mumbai recorded unusual high temperatures in March which the mercury climbing to record heights. READ MORE

Modi’s Gesture for Nadda, Caution Against ‘Family Politics’ and 2-Minute Silence: Inside BJP Parliamentary Party Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda were felicitated at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday for the party’s recent electoral success in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa. Modi and Nadda also received standing ovation from BJP MPs at the meet. READ MORE

Meghalaya CM to Raise Malchapara Residents’ Demand at Meet With Amit Shah

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has stated that he will take up the demand of the people of Malchapara, seeking to merge with the state instead of Assam, during his meeting with the Union Home Ministry, likely later this month. READ MORE

Solih Thanks India For Aiding Maldives Generously, Heaps Praise For Helping Economy

Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked the Indian government for allowing Maldivians access India’s healthcare facilities and allowing them to travel to India to get themselves treated. In a statement, Solih thanked India for granting this privilege exclusively to the atoll-nation. Solih also outlined India’s efforts to help Maldives recover its economy, which is mostly dependent on tourism, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

Maggi, Nescafe, Red Label, Others Daily Items to Cost More as HUL, Nestle Hike Prices

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Nestle have announced an increase in the prices of products like tea, coffee, milk, and noodles. According to CNBC TV-18, HUL has increased the prices of Bru coffee powder by 3 to 7 per cent today on March 14. Bru gold coffee jars have been made costlier by three-four percent and Bru instant coffee pouches by 3 to 6.66 per cent. At the same time, the price of Taj Mahal tea has also been increased from 3.7 to 5.8 per cent. READ MORE

‘He Could be The Next Big Thing in Indian Cricket’: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Bright Future For Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer continues to polish his reputation as a solid middle-order batter having churned out sparkling knocks with in trying conditions. He made a century on Test debut against New Zealand last year in Kanpur with his team in a spot of bother and then in Bengaluru, against Sri Lanka, when other batters struggled to put bat on ball, he peeled off 92 and 67 in the first and second innings respectively. READ MORE

