News18 Afternoon Digest | Maha Govt Likely to Vaccinate All Free of Cost, Kejriwal Extends Strict Covid-19 Curbs Till May 3

Maha Govt Likely to Vaccinate All Free of Cost; U’Khand Minister Demands Complete LockdownIndia reported another grim global record on Sunday with 349,691 new daily infections over the past 24 hours. It also recorded a single-day toll of 2,767 fatalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday. The address, which came in the backdrop of a brutal second wave of coronavirus infections that is battering India and has stretched the country’s health care system, appealed to people not to fall prey to misinformation related to Covid-19 doing the rounds. READ MORE

Covaxin, Covishield Prices Announced As India Readies To Vaccinate All Adults From May: FAQsBharat Biotech has introduced the prices for its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, while laying out the distribution guidelines to the government and for exports. The prices are applicable for the next phase of the vaccination drive beginning May 1; in this phase all adults are eligible for the jab. With Bharat Biotech’s move, prices of both vaccines currently in use in India — the other one is Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid shot — are available in public domain. READ MORE

As Cases Spiral in Delhi, Kejriwal Extends Strict Covid-19 Curbs Till 5am On May 3

The Delhi government extended on Sunday strict curbs it had imposed in the wake of a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases till 5am on May 3, as the capital struggled with spiraling infections and a shortage of oxygen and hospital beds. “We had imposed a six-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am,” Arvind Kejriwal said in a virtual address, a move that meant the city will be under tight restrictions for at least little more than a week. READ MORE

TMC Candidate from Khardah Dies From Covid-19, Announces CM Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress Candidate from Khardah Kajal Sinha who was previously found to have contracted the coronavirus breathed his last on Sunday. The news was shared by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Twitter who was found extending her condolences to the family of the deceased. Notably, three candidates have died due to Covid during the Bengal polls, while at least half a dozen candidates have contracted the infection, apart from star campaigners such as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Manoj Tiwari. READ MORE

IIT-Kanpur Denies Forcing Students Out of Hostels, Says ‘Requested’ Voluntary Return

After reports that students are being asked to vacate hostel rooms amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has denied the claims. Calling the reports “totally incorrect" the institute claims that while 80 per cent of its students are attending classes from home, the remaining 20 per cent are staying on campus “voluntarily". READ MORE

Working To Deploy Supplies, Support for Covid-Hit India, Says US NSA As Clamour Grows

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US will rapidly deploy additional support to India and the US is working closely with the Indian government. The statement from US Secretary comes as Biden administration is under intense pressure from various quarters, including lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans, to ship AstraZeneca and other COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India. READ MORE

