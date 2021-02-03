News18 Afternoon Digest: Maha Govt Moves to Reintroduce Ballot Papers for Elections, Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO and Other Top Stories

Maharashtra Govt Moves to Reintroduce Ballot Papers for Elections, Bill Likely in Budget Session

The Maharashtra government is considering reintroducing ballot papers as a mode of conducting elections, and may introduce a bill during the state assembly's Budget Session, which is likely to start from March. Assembly Speaker Nana Patole said he has directed the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state to draft a bill for the reintroduction of ballot papers that will exist along with EVMs. READ MORE

What China Stands to Gain From Myanmar Military’s Coup and What it Means for India

A democratic India voiced a strong condemnation of the ‘deeply disturbing’ developments in Myanmar on Monday, and said democracy must be upheld in its neighbour. A communist party ruled autocratic China, another neighbour of Myanmar, adopted an evasive and muted tone. It neither condemned nor expressed any concern. The CCP just said that reconciliation is needed between the civilian set-up and Myanmar military or Tatmadaw. READ MORE

Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO, AWS Chief Andy Jassy to Succeed

Jeff Bezos, the founder and erstwhile chief executive officer of Amazon, has announced that starting Q3 2021, he will be renouncing his role at the helm of Amazon. Succeeding him into the future of the global technology giant will be Andy Jassy, the present chief of Amazon Web Services, and an Amazon employee for almost 24 years now. READ MORE

Sri Lanka Writes Off Strategic Port Deal With India & Japan After Week-Long Protests Over 'Sell Out'

Sir Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's office on Tuesday said that they scrapped the deal to develop a major port terminal with India and Japan amid weeks-long protests by trade unions and opposition parties. Sri Lanka had previously agreed to develop the strategic East Container Terminal (ECT) at the Colombo port with India and Japan. READ MORE

R-Day Violence Against Democracy of India, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad in Discussion on Farmer Protests

The Rajya Sabha began its proceedings today amid Opposition's uproar over the Centre's three new agri reform laws. Irked by the sloganeering, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended three Aam Aadmi Party MPs - Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta - for the day. The Opposition led by the Congress had submitted a slew of suspension of business notices over the ongoing farmers' agitation. READ MORE

Rs 48,000 Crore Deal for 83 Homemade Tejas LCA Jets Formally Sealed at Aero India Show

The government on Wednesday formally sealed the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The deal is the biggest ever in the indigenous military aviation sector. The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Counters Rihanna's Tweet About Farmers Protests, Twitter Reacts

International pop sensation Rihanna has tweeted about the restriction on the supply of internet during the farmers' protest in Delhi. Soon after Rihanna's tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted calling her a fool and a dummy. Kangana also said the protesting farmers were terrorists. READ MORE

R Ashwin - India's Biggest Match-Winner At Home in the Last 10 Years

With his partner in decimating opposition batting line-ups, Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the four-match Test series against England starting from the 5th of February in Chennai, the pressure will be on R Ashwin to come up with the goods and perform for India in what is a hugely significant series keeping in mind the World Test Championship Final at Lord's in June. READ MORE