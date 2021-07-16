News18 Afternoon Digest: Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared; Uttarakhand Minister Schooled After Photo of Mask Hanging off His Toe Goes Viral

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: 9 Schools Get 0%, 957 Students Score Full Marks

Maharashtra School Education department has declared the result of the SSC boards today. Of the 16.58 lakh students who registered for Maharashtra Board 10th exams, as many as 99.95 per cent have passed the exam. This is the highest pass percentage in the past seven years. READ MORE

Uttarakhand Minister Schooled After Photo of Mask Hanging off His Toe Goes Viral

Minister of state in Uttarakhand’s BJP government, Swami Yatishwaranand, is facing flak after a photo went viral on social media where his face mask was seen hanging on the thumb of his foot. While the time and place when the image was taken cannot be confirmed, two other ministers, Bishan Singh Chuphal and Subodh Uniyal can also be seen in the image. READ MORE

WhatsApp Banned More Than 2 Million Accounts In India Last Month For Spamming Others

WhatsApp has confirmed that as many 2 million user accounts in India were banned on the instant messaging platform last month. This comes as part of the India Monthly Report under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The report released at this time captures the data from May 15 to June 15 this year. READ MORE

Pune Woman Duped of Rs 60,000 in an Attempt to Order Food Online, FIR Lodged

A Pune resident was reportedly cheated of Rs 60,000 by online fraudsters after she attempted to order food from a website online. The 46-year-old lost the money when she was trying to look for a good restaurant online to order food for her parents’ anniversary and came across a number posted on a social media page that claimed to be of a famous restaurant. READ MORE

Paytm IPO: Draft Paper for Rs 16,600-Crore Filed. OFS, Opening Day, Key Details

Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications has filed a draft prospectus for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of ₹16,600 crore on Friday. This will the biggest public issue in India. The company has a plan to raise primary funds worth Rs 8,300 crore. The offer for sale, where existing investors can sell their shares has been fixed at Rs 8,300 crore. READ MORE

Mystery Bidder Who Paid Rs 206 Crore For Space Trip With Jeff Bezos Backs Out

An anonymous passenger who paid $28 million (Rs 206 Crore) to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on a space trip has now been informed that he does not have time for space travel and the date of this journey should be extended. Blue Origin, the space exploration company owned by Bezos, which is organising this trip, informed that the passenger who won the $28 million bid can’t join the trip due to ‘scheduling conflicts.’ READ MORE

With Eco-Friendly Campus, Ayodhya Ram Temple to be Open for Devotees by End of 2023

By the end of 2023, the Ram temple in Ayodhya will open to devotees and the entire 70-acre campus will be completed by the end of 2025, office-bearers of the Ram Temple trust said on Thursday. The announcement came after a meeting of the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust with engineers and architects and it was chaired by the trust’s chief Nripendra Misra, who wrapped up a two-day visit to Ayodhya. READ MORE

