News18 Afternoon Digest: Major Planning Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder; CCTV Footage Shows 7 Suspects & Other Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE | Major Planning Behind Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder; CCTV Footage Shows 7 Suspects: Intel Sources

A few names have surfaced for their alleged involvement in the daylight murder of Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. According to top intelligence sources, these people were either involved or had crucial details of the plan to kill the 28-year-old singer-politician, putting spotlight on gang wars. READ MORE

Teacher Shot Dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam, Omar Abdullah Condemns ‘Targeted Killing of Migrants’

A school teacher from Samba was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rajni, wife of Raj Kumaar of Samba district. Kashmir police said that the terrorists fired upon a Hindu woman, a resident of Samba (Jammu division), who worked as a teacher at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. “The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” they added. READ MORE

Former Congress Leader Hardik Patel to Join BJP on June 2

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 2, news agency ANI reported. Patel on Monday denied speculation that he will join the BJP, and took to Twitter to attack the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. READ MORE

Dhami’s Fate as Uttarakhand CM to be Decided as Polling Begins for By-election in Champawat

Polling for by-election to the Champawat assembly seat in Uttarakhand began on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February, is trying his luck from Champawat to become an MLA – a constitutional requirement he needs to fulfil within six months of being sworn in. READ MORE

Nepal Plane Crash: Army Recovers All 22 Bodies from Wreckage, Last 12 to be Brought to Kathmandu

Nepal Army on Tuesday said it has recovered the last body from the wreckage site of the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal’s mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara. READ MORE

Myanmar May Not Be Invited To India-ASEAN Meet, But New Delhi Needs Naypyidaw To Counter China

After Myanmar was not invited to theASEAN summit held in the US earlier in May, it is likely to be left out of the India-ASEAN summit which will be held in June. News agency PTI in a report citing officials familiar with the development said that it may invite an official to the meeting. READ MORE

Neetu Kapoor Reacts to Paps Being Upset About Ranbir-Alia’s Low-key Wedding: ‘Will Host…’

Everyone waited for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding with great enthusiasm. Even before the wedding rumours started doing rounds, fans speculated it to be a grand star-studded affair. However, nothing happened as fans speculated. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14. While fans were disheartened by the private affair, the paparazzi were disappointed too. One of the paparazzi expressed his disappointment days after Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. Now, in a recent interview, Neetu Kapoor has reacted to the displeasure of the paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, for not having a reception for Alia and Ranbir. READ MORE

