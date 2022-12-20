News18 Afternoon Digest: Make Millets as Popular as Yoga, PM Modi Tells BJP MPs; RaGa Says Good News To Come Soon From Rajasthan & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon digest, we cover PM Mod’s call to make millets as popular as yoga. In other news, we look at the controversy over Congress leader Ajay Rai’s ‘Latka-Jhatka’ jibe at Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi’s comment on reconciliation between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Make Millets as Popular as Yoga, PM Modi Tells BJP MPs Ahead of Special Lunch in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to promote the consumption of millets in an organised manner along the lines of how yoga was popularised worldwide. READ MORE

Good News Will Come Soon’: Rahul Gandhi on Reconciliation Between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

Following a presumed reconciliatory meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday, Rahul Gandhi told reporters that good news would come soon. READ MORE

Why Should I Apologise, Asks Cong’s Ajay Rai Amid Backlash Over ‘Latka-Jhatka’ Jibe at Smriti Irani

Amid backlash over Ajay Rai’s ‘latka-jhatka’ jibe at Union minister Smriti Irani, the Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Tuesday asked why should he apologise as the remark “is not unparliamentary or was said in a manner to insult anyone". READ MORE

Haryana Dy CM Chautala Escapes Road Accident, 1 Dead in Noida Collision: North’s Freak Fog Smash-up

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s car met with an accident near Haryana’s Agroha, while travelling from Hisar to Sirsa, late on Monday. The car collided with the police vehicle moving in his convoy due to dense fog on the route. While the deputy CM escaped unharmed, a police officer was injured. READ MORE

‘Saving 30% of Earth by 2030’: The Historic Cop-15 Biodiversity Deal Explained in 5 Points

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference early Monday reached a historic agreement that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world’s lands and oceans while also providing critical funding to save biodiversity in the developing world. READ MORE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Walks Out of Bollywood Films Due to Health Issue; Actor Going on Long Break?

Telugu sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not been very active ever since she revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis. The actress also didn’t even promote her last release Yashoda, owing to her health condition. READ MORE

Christmas 2022: From Austria to Japan, Top Destinations to Visit This Winter

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Winter is here and the holiday season is at its peak. At the end of the year, we all want to jet off to our favourite destinations and have fun. The season has its own aura. You can travel to many places in India, but why don’t you try to explore some foreign destinations, this year? All you need is a passport and a visa for this unforgettable journey. Here we have compiled a list, which may help you in choosing a location for your vacation. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here