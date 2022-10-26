News18 Afternoon Digest: Mallikarjun Kharge Officially Takes Charge as Congress chief, Sonia Says 'it's a Relief' & Other Stories

From Downing Dosas to Occupying 10 Downing Street: How Rishi Sunak’s Bengaluru Bond Goes Beyond The Murthys

It is said that when in Bengaluru, a visit to the city’s iconic south Indian restaurant Vidyarthi Bhavan is a must, and that is precisely what Rishi Sunak, UK’s first prime minister of Indian origin, did. Vidyarthi Bhavan (VB) posted a picture of Sunak at their restaurant when he visited them in 2019. READ MORE

Gandhis Pass the Baton: Kharge Officially Takes Charge as Congress chief, Sonia Says ‘it’s a Relief’

Mallikarjun Kharge formally took over as Congress president today in a ceremony where Sonia Gandhi passed the baton to the veteran leader, calling it a moment of “relief”. Mallikarjun Kharge, first non-Gandhi to head the Grand Old Party in 24 years, defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a historic election for the party top post after the Gandhis opted out of the race and after Ashok Gehlot also pulled out of contention following a fiasco. READ MORE

Moosewala Murder: Singer Afsana Khan Questioned by NIA on ‘How Sidhu Came on Bishnoi Gang’s Radar’

The National Investigation Agency questioned famous Punjabi singer Afsana Khan for five hours in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, reports said. According to police sources, the central probe agency summoned Khan for questioning after the celebrity was on the radar of the NIA since raids were recently conducted in the murder case. READ MORE

‘Introduce Currency Notes with Images of Lakshmi-Ganesh’: CM Kejriwal’s Diwali Appeal to PM Modi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce currency notes with images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on one side and Mahatma Gandhi’s picture on the other. “If Indonesia can do it, we can do it too,” he added. Kejriwal was referring to the picture of Lord Ganesha inscribed on the 20,000 rupiah note of Indonesia beside an inscription of Ki Hajar Dewantara – a celebrated Indonesian independence activist. READ MORE

‘Not Bad Fate’: Outgoing Chinese Envoy Weidong Says China, India Have ‘Enough Room’ to Grow Together

The outgoing Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong in his farewell statement reflected on the harmonious coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and India. He said that both nations cannot remain suspicious of each other and should not see the fact that both being neighbours is a case of bad fate. READ MORE

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India Unhappy with After-practice Meal Served at Sydney Hotel – Report

After outclassing Pakistan in their first Super 12 tie at the T20 World Cup 2022 at MCG, Team India arrived in Sydney for their next game. They are scheduled to face the Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. But ahead of the face-off, it has been learned that the team is facing several issues with the hospitality during their stay in the city. READ MORE

