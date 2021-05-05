News18 Afternoon Digest: Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath as Bengal CM; SC Strikes Down Maratha Quota and Other Top Stories

Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath as West Bengal CM for Third Term, Says Will Tackle Violence With Firmness

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was sworn-in as West Bengal chief minister for the third straight term today after she spearheaded her party to a remarkable victory in the assembly polls. She called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan and resigned as the chief minister, as is the practice, before she was administered the oath of office and secrecy again. Read More

SC Strikes Down Maratha Quota, Says Reservation in Maharashtra Can’t Exceed 50%

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the Maratha quota in Maharashtra and said reservation cannot exceed 50% as it violates equality. The verdict was on a batch of petitions challenging the Bombay High Court verdict which had upheld the grant of reservation to Marathas in admissions and government jobs in the state. Live Law quoted the bench as saying, “In this case there are four judgments being delivered. One is by me and Justice Nazeer. The others are being delivered Justice Bhat, Rao and Gupta." Rea More

Rs 50,000 cr Liquidity for Covid-Related Healthcare, No Action Against Non-Updation of KYC Till Dec: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced Rs 50,000 crore term liquidity for ramping up Covid-related healthcare infrastructure and services till 2022 in the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across India. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that under the scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to entities like vaccine manufacturers, importers and suppliers of vaccines, hospitals, dispensaries, logistic firms and patients. Read More

‘Deaths of Covid Patients Due to Lack of Oxygen No Less Than Genocide’: Allahabad HC Orders Probe

In stern remarks, the Allahabad High Court Tuesday observed that the death of Covid-19 patients just for non-supply of oxygen to hospitals is a criminal act, “not less than a genocide” by authorities entrusted the task to ensure the oxygen supply chain is maintained. The remarks were made on some news items doing the rounds on social media regarding the death of Covid-19 patients due to lack of oxygen in Lucknow and Meerut districts. The court also ordered a probe into the incidents. Read More

Netizens Find Lucky Ali Death Rumour Amid Covid Deeply Upsetting, Nafisa Ali Says He’s in Good Health

Social media went into a tizzy after reports of singer Lucky Ali passing away started doing the rounds on Tuesday evening. While many started expressing their condolences, others called it fake news. Later, clarifying on the matter, Nafisa Ali said on Twitter that Lucky Ali is in good health and is not suffering from coronavirus. “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health (sic)," she shared with his fans. Read More

Tracing How the Covid-19 Virus Breached the Bio-Bubble and Infected the Players

How did the Virus travel? As per a report by TOI, Varun Chakravarthy, who, according to the official statement had gone to a hospital in Ahmadabad for shoulder scans, had actually complained for abdominal inflammation and sought treatment. After the visit Chakravarthy had his meal besides Sandeep Warrier, the second person infected in the KKR camp. Whil Ahmedabad, both KKR and DC had their practice sessions at the same time at the Narendra Modi Stadium and Warrier had reportedly got in contact with Amit Mishra. Chakravarthy did not attend the session after being unwell and went into isolation. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here