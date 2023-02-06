News18 Afternoon Digest: Massive Earthquake Rocks Turkey, Syria; Ricky Kej Wins Third Grammy & Other Stories

Latest news on the earthquake in Turkey, Delhi Mayor polls, Grammy awards 2023 and other top stories.

Massive Earthquake Rocks Turkey, Syria; Here are 7 Biggest Quakes Recorded

A massive earthquake of 7.8-magnitude hit Turkey killing more than 200 people, levelling buildings while many were still asleep, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus and Egypt. READ MORE

Delhi News LIVE: Setback for AAP, Delhi Won’t Get its Mayor Today, L-G to Announce New Date Soon

Delhi MCD mayor polls have been postponed for the third time on Monday after the House was adjourned sine dine amid sloganeering by BJP and AAP councillors. LIVE UPDATES

Taking a Hit: Punctuality of 120 Trains Affected With Nearly 90 Cattle Run Over Incidents Daily in 2022-23

Despite the claim of the Ministry of Railways that it is taking several measures to check and prevent cattle run over incidents, official data shows that since 2019, such instances have been increasing, with the year 2020-21 being an exception. Further, during this financial year up to January 23, at least 26,180 such instances were reported. READ MORE

Grammy Awards 2023: Ricky Kej Makes India Proud Again As He Wins His Third Grammy

It’s just another proud moment for India at the 65th Grammy Awards! Indian music composer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy at the music award ceremony’s 65th edition on February 6. The US-born musician shared the best immersive audio album award for Divine Tides with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police. READ MORE

Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Was Thrown Out Of Salman Khan’s Film, Says Shah Rukh Khan Is Like ‘Big Brother’

Anurag Kashyap, who most recently directed the movie Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, has talked openly about various aspects of his life. In a recent interview, he praised Shah Rukh Khan and also revealed why he was thrown out of a film that starred Salman Khan. READ MORE

‘Rohit is a Far Better Batsman than Kohli: Pakistan Pacer Gives Staggering Arguments to Prove his Point

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the two flag-bearers of Indian cricket in the modern era. Both of them are masters of the game in their own way. But fans and experts never stop drawing comparisons between them. It’s not easy to find out who is the best in business but veteran Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan has given a staggering explanation to prove his point that the current Indian captain is a ‘far better batter’ than his predecessor. READ MORE

