News18 Afternoon Digest: Medical Cover for Every Indian; Humble Jhadu is Sweepstake in Indian Politics and Other Stories

Medical Cover for Every Indian: PMJAY-like Scheme for 40 Crore Uninsured on the Cards

The government is moving towards covering the ‘missing middle’ of over 40 crore population with medical insurance, and has shortlisted 21 insurers who may offer a highly subsidised cover as part of a pilot project on voluntary basis. READ MORE

Pakistan National With Fake Indian ID, AK-47 Apprehended from Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar

APakistani national was apprehended by the police from Delhi’s Lakshmi Nagar on Monday night on charges of criminal conspiracy after the police found that he was living with a fake ID and had weapons in his possession. READ MORE

Police Complaint Against Mehbooba Mufti For Saying Aryan Khan Being Targeted for His Surname

The lawyer in the complaint stated that an FIR should be registered against Mufti for “attempting to create enmity between communities", India Today reported. The complainant said that the statement of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was an “inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among communities". READ MORE

Railways to Run Puja Special Trains Connecting Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and UP

With Coronavirus cases decreasing across the country, people in large numbers, this festive season, are booking train tickets to visit family and friends. Citing the rising demand, the Indian Railways has decided to operate two special trains and add additional coaches to trains originating from Jharkhand. READ MORE

Broom Vroom: From Priyanka to Kejriwal to Modi, Humble Jhadu is Sweepstake in Indian Politics

When Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was sweeping the guest house in Sitapur to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri killings recently, did she think she was Mahatma Gandhi or Dorothy Gale tasked by the Wizard of Oz to bring back the broom from the Wicked Witch of the West? Unlike the broom in popular culture in the West, associated with wizards and witches, the broom is mostly a political symbol in India, in use since 1901 when Mahatma Gandhi first wielded it in Ripon College in Kolkata at the annual session of the Indian National Congress after seeing the mess left behind by delegates. READ MORE

US Military Plans to Design ‘Headset Device’ to Help Army Sleep Better

In their quest to create a generation of super-soldiers, the US military is embarking on a mysterious ‘sleeping cap’ project to improve their rest. The device might be able to optimize the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, which clears waste as it circulates through our brains while we sleep. READ MORE

