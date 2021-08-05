News18 Afternoon Digest: Meet India's 5 Heroes in Olympics Who Ended 41 Years Wait, What Next for Prashant Kishor & Other Top Stories

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Meet the 5 Heroes of India Who Ended 41 Years Wait

Ending the 41-year long wait, the men’s Indian hockey team clinched bronze at the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Germany 5-4 in an enthralling contest. The Indian hockey team last won a medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The Indian team had to face defeat at the hands of Belgium in the semi-finals, but gave a great account of their mettle in the bronze match to come back from behind and script history.

Kerala Reports Highest Covid Deaths Per Million Per Week in India, Maharashtra Follows

Around 50% of the total daily deaths due to COVID-19 in the country belong to Kerala. In an alarming situation, the state now reports the highest fatalities per million per week in India with an average daily death of about 20% to 25% of the countrywide toll.

End of the Road for Prashant Kishor or a Politician Waiting in the Wings? What Next as Poll Strategist Takes a ‘Break’

In a move that is likely to increase the headache of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh — fresh out of a battle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu — his principal adviser and election strategist Prashant Kishor quit on Thursday, just ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. In a letter to Singh, Kishor said he had decided to take a temporary break from active role in public life. “As you are aware, in view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I have not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. Since I am yet to decide on my future course of action, I write to request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility. I take this opportunity to thank you for considering me for this position," Kishor said.

Indian Scientist Develops Human Model to Study Brain Disorders Like Autism

An Indian scientist has developed human-based models to study neuron development and neuro-developmental disorders such as autism which can help design treatment strategies for such brain disorders. Yogita K. Adlakha, a recipient of INSPIRE Faculty fellowship instituted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has achieved this feat, the DST said on Wednesday. INSPIRE — that stands for Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research Programme — is a scheme by the DST for attracting talent towards science.

61 Years of Mughal-e-Azam: Dilip Kumar, Madhubala Were Not Even ‘Greeting Other’ While Shooting Iconic Romantic Scene

More than six decades have passed since K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam was released on the big screen, and it remains to be of the grandest films to have been made in Bollywood. The cast of Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Prithviraj Kapoor gave us the iconic film that is still celebrated and remembered, 61 years after its release. However, despite the passionate on-screen bond and chemistry between Salim (Dilip Kumar) and Anarkali (Madhubala), the of-screen bond that the actors shared at that time was nowhere near to what the audience experienced while watching the film.

Mumbai University Admissions 2021 Begin

The University of Mumbai (MU) has invited applications for its undergraduate courses from August 5 up till August 14, 1 pm on the official website of the university. The admission will be completely online due to the pandemic, the varsity said in its latest circular.

False Allegation of Impotency Valid Ground for Divorce, Supreme Court Upholds Delhi HC’s Decision

The Supreme Court upheld a Delhi high court order that making baseless and false allegations against one’s spouse regarding impotency of life partner amounts to cruelty and divorce can be granted on that ground. According to a report by The Times of India, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose declined to interfere with the HC verdict.

