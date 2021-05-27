News18 Afternoon Digest: Mehul Choksi's Pitstop En Route Cuba Gave Him Away, Common Black Fungus Myths Busted & Other Top Stories

Destroying Documents on a Beach: Choksi’s Pitstop En Route Cuba Gave Him Away

In a scene straight out of a Bollywood movie, Mehul Choksi’s capture was as dramatic as his disappearance. The fugitive diamantaire, who recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him. Confirming the development, a spokesperson of the Dominica Police told CNN-News18, that ‘Choksi was in our custody’.

Our Vaccine Highly Effective on New Covid Variant, Pfizer Tells Govt; India’s Active Cases Drop Further

Seeking a fast-track approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, US major Pfizer has told Indian authorities that its jab has shown “high effectiveness” against the SARS-CoV-2 variant prevalent in India, while it is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees, sources said on Wednesday. Pfizer, which is ready to offer 5 crore doses to India between July and October this year and has sought certain relaxations including indemnification, has held a series of interactions with the Indian government authorities recently, including one this week, during which it shared the most recent data points regarding efficacy trials and approvals for its vaccine in various countries and by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Forced to Clean Fridge Amid Black Fungus Fears? Onions Giving You Nightmares? Common Myths Busted

Amid rising cases, a Facebook post doing the rounds is claiming that the fungus causing the much dreaded mucormycosis is present in household items like vegetables and refrigerators. Part of one such long Facebook post in Hindi translates to, “Beware of domestic black fungus. At times when you purchase onions, you must have noticed a black layer on them. Actually, this is the black fungus. The black film seen on the rubber inside refrigerators is the black fungus that causes mucormycosis. If ignored, this black fungus can easily enter your body through food items stored inside the refrigerator."

Has WhatsApp Lost Its Way With The New Privacy Policy, In India? IT Rules 2021 Add Another Twist

WhatsApp really set the cat amongst the pigeons at the turn of the year, when the new privacy policy and terms of use were unveiled. It was pretty much an optionally mandatory opt-in, so to say. You either except or you’ll have to exit the app. Among the many clarifications and updates in the new privacy policy and terms of use, which WhatsApp simply calls “update”, the Facebook-owned app details how WhatsApp’s service handles your data as well as how WhatsApp partners with the larger Facebook platform to allow integrations across multiple apps, including Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Delhi to Run Out of Vaccines Again? Will Receive 80,000 Lesser Jabs for 45+, Only 40,000 Extra for 18+

Delhi will get a little over 400,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines directly from vaccines makers in June. According to an exclusive report by Hindustan Times, this translates to roughly 40,000 additional shots that can be given to adults above the age of 18 compared to May.

