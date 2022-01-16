News18 Afternoon Digest: Microsoft Detects ‘Destructive Malware’ Targeting Ukrainian Organisations & Other Stories

Super Sunday in UP as Ex-IPS Officer Asim Arun Joins BJP, Former MLA Dara Singh Chauhan Jumps to SP

Asim Arun, the former IPS officer who was posted as Commissioner of Kanpur Police before taking Voluntary Retirement recently, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Sources say that Asim Arun may be fielded from Kannauj in upcoming assembly elections. READ MORE

Mumbai Has Crossed 3rd Wave Peak, Says Task Force Doc as Daily Covid Cases Dip for 4 Consecutive Days

Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases continued to dip for the third consecutive day with 10, 661 fresh infections on Satuday even as the city recorded the highest single-day toll since July 29 last year. Mumbai had reported 16,420 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 13,702 cases on Thursday and 11,317 on Friday, thus showing a steady decline. READ MORE

Actor Vikrant Massey Upsets Indian Cricket Fans with his Apology to South African Team

The third test match against South Africa made Indian skipper Virat Kohli upset and he ended up making comments against the host broadcasters through stump mic. Noticing this, actor Vikrant Massey came up with an apology on Twitter to the South African cricket team for the on-field behaviour of Indian players. This did not go down well with Indian cricket fans. READ MORE

Amrita Singh Accompanies Daughter Sara Ali Khan in Her Spiritual Retreat

Sara Ali Khan is known for her travel diaries and her visits to spiritual places. On Saturday morning, Sara sought the blessings of Lord Shiva at Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple. In the company of her mother, actress Amrita Singh, Sara visited the Mahakal temple. READ MORE

Microsoft Detects ‘Destructive Malware’ Targeting Ukrainian Organisations

Microsoft Corp said in a blog post on Saturday it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to several Ukrainian government agencies and organisations that work closely with the Ukrainian government. The victims of the malware include Ukrainian government agencies that provide critical executive branch or emergency response functions, Microsoft said. Also affected was an information technology firm that manages websites for public and private sector clients, including government agencies whose websites were recently defaced. Microsoft did not identify the IT firm involved. READ MORE

Lata Mangeshkar to Remain in ICU for a Few More Days, Singer’s Condition Same as Before

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the ICU after containing Covid-19 will remain in the intensive care unit for a few more days, as informed by Dr Pratit Samdani, who’s treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The veteran singer will remain under doctors’ supervision and her condition is the same as before. However, no one is allowed to meet her yet. On Friday, Dr Pratit told ANI that there was a ‘slight improvement’ in her health condition. READ MORE

