News18 Afternoon Digest: Mob Launches Violent Protest Outside Durga Bhawan Temple in UK’s Smethwick; Chants of 'Allahu Akbar' Heard

Raju Srivastava: Amitabh Bachchan to PM Narendra Modi, A Comedian Who Was Loved By All

From a blink-and-you-miss role in Maine Pyar Kiya to participating in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and then getting appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raju Srivastava had surely come a long way in his career as a comedian. READ MORE

After Chandigarh University Row, Protest Breaks Out at LPU in Jalandhar Over Student’s Suicide

Days after a massive stir rocked Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali, students in Jalandhar’s Lovely Professional University (LPU) were seen protesting on Tuesday after a first-year student died by suicide in college campus. According to police, a suicide note has been recovered which indicates that the student took the extreme step over personal issues. READ MORE

Greener Pastures for Gehlot in Congress President Post but Will He Desert Rajasthan? Pilot on Flight Mode

“’Main Thansu Door Nahi’ (I am never far from you)” — Ashok Gehlot has often used this line in local dialect before the people in Rajasthan to say he will never be separated from the state. After a 40-year-long political career, the Chief Minister still maintains the same even as he is now tipped to contest for the big post of the next Congress president. READ MORE

Crowds, Adda, Food And Festivities to Mark Durga Puja in Bengal; But Politicians And Pageantry May Step Back

Durga Puja in West Bengal is all-encompassing. Virtually no aspect of life or society is untouched. And that of course includes politics. That is why leaders from most parties try to be very visible in promoting and participating in Durga Puja festivities. Often in recent years, ministers from the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been seen trying to outshine each other in the process. This time though, party insiders tell News18, the enthusiasm seems tempered. READ MORE

Mob Launches Violent Protest Outside Durga Bhawan Temple in UK’s Smethwick; Chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ Heard

Unruly protesters on Tuesday evening launched a violent demonstration outside the Durga Bhawan temple in the UK’s Smethwick. The protest outside the temple sparked fears of Leicester-like violence in the Midlands region, with the local communities concerned regarding their safety, CNN-News18. READ MORE

Arshdeep Singh Missed Dearly as ‘Poor’ Death Over Bowling Gave Australia Edge Over India

“Where are Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah when you need them?” Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Umesh Yadav all proved expensive in the first T20I encounter against Australia in Mohali where India failed to defend a steep target of 209 on Tuesday. However, it was Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 18th and 19th overs respectively that gave Australia an edge over India when Matthew Wade, with the support of Tim David, got the visitors over the victory line with four deliveries and as many wickets to spare. READ MORE

