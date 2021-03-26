News18 Afternoon Digest: Modi on 2-Day Visit to Bangladesh, 2 Killed in Major Mumbai Fire & Other Top Stories

Modi in Bangladesh: PM Arrives in Dhaka on 2-Day Visit, Plants Sapling at National Martyrs’ Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to the nation, his first tour to a foreign country since the Covid-19 outbreak last year. He was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and was accorded the Guard of Honour. After his arrival to the country, Modi headed to the National Martyrs’ Memorial at Savar and planted a sapling at the site. During his visit, Modi will hold “substantive discussions” with Hasina and participate at Bangladesh National Day celebrations. READ MORE

2 Killed in Mumbai’s Covid-19 Centre Fire, Hospital Clarifies After Mayor’s Surprise Over Facility in Mall

Two people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a coronavirus hospital in Maharashtra’s Bhandup on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Over 70 patients of Sunrise hospital, including those affected with Covid-19, have been shifted to another medical centre. “Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I’ve seen a hospital in a mall for the first time. Action will be taken,” said Mumbai Mayor. Rescue operation is underway. READ MORE

Bharat Bandh: Trains Hit as Farmers Protest at 31 Locations in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Bharat bandh, or complete shutdown that will be observed from 6am to 6pm today, is likely to hit rail and road transportation services as farmers have given a call for massive protest against the three agriculture laws passed in Parliament last year. The umbrella body of the protesting farmers’ union, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, (SKM) has said that March 26 marks four months of the farmer agitation at Delhi’s three borders — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. The markets may also be closed in parts of the country. READ MORE

SC Judgment in Favour of Tata Sons, Sets Aside NCLAT Order Allowing Reinstatement of Mistry

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favour of Tata Sons, allowing the conglomerates’ appeals against the NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Chairman. The Apex court set aside the order which allowed reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons. On January 10, 2020, the top court had stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) judgment. “All the questions of law are liable to be favoured for Tata 1group. The appeals are allowed by Tata group,” Chief Justice SA Bobde said. READ MORE

Pfizer, BioNTech Begin Testing Covid Vaccine in Kids Under 12, Volunteers in Early-stage Trail Given Jabs

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began testing their Covid-19 vaccine in children under 12, with hopes of expanding vaccination to that age range by early 2022, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday. The first volunteers in the early-stage trial were given their first injections on Wednesday, Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo said. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators in late December for people age 16 and older. Nearly 66 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in the United States as of Wednesday morning, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. READ MORE

Strings Disbands After 33 Years, Heartbroken Fans Demand ‘One Last Concert’

Popular Pakistani pop-rock band Strings, formed by Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, has broken up after making music for 33 years together. The news was shared on the official social media handles of the band. “This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude Strings. The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well,” Strings wrote in their message. READ MORE