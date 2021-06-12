News18 Afternoon Digest: Modi's Visit, Some Rejig on Cards as CM Yogi Returns Stronger to Lucknow; Flipkart to Conduct Drone Delivery Pilot for Vaccine and Other Stories

Modi’s Visit, Some Rejig on Cards as CM Yogi Returns Stronger to Lucknow; BJP Set for ’22 Polls Under Him

Multiple sources in the government and the BJP have rubbished the talk of Yogi Adityanath’s removal as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, telling News18 that these are “baseless rumours" and said the party is sure of a win in UP in 2022 under his leadership. READ MORE

Space Pups: Mouse Sperm Which was ‘Freeze Dried,’ Stored on ISS Results in Birth of Healthy Young

Turns out the comic books were wrong. Japanese researchers found mouse sperm exposed to high levels of cosmic radiation for nearly six years produced a large brood of healthy, unremarkable “space pups." Their study was published Friday in Science Advances — which noted no signs so far of Mousezillas or rodent Hulks. The sperm was stored in the International Space Station in freeze-dried form. Once brought back to Earth and rehydrated, it resulted in the birth of 168 young, free of genetic defects. READ MORE

From Quad to G-7 Special Invite, It is a Story of India’s Rise and Active Foreign Policy Posture

Just last year, then US President Donald Trump had described the G-7 that includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK along with the US, as “a very outdated group of countries" not properly representing “what’s going on in the world". This year it’s a different story with US President Joe Biden trying to put his own stamp on global politics using the G-7 as the launch pad of his diplomatic outreach. READ MORE

Shakib al Hasan’s Wife Suspects Foul Play in DPL Incident, Calls it Plot to Portray Him as Villain

After an unpleasant incident involving all-rounder Shakib al Hasan in the Dhaka Premier League, his wife Ummey has come out to defend him. During the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited, a miffed Shakib had kicked the stumps, after the umpire turned down his appeal for an LBW. READ MORE

Raj Kundra Slams Ex-wife Who Blamed Shilpa Shetty for Their Split in Viral Video: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Businessman Raj Kundra has reacted to an old video interview of his ex-wife Kavita. In the interview, which has resurfaced on the internet, Kavita had blamed Raj’s wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, for breaking their marriage. Raj has denied the allegations and opened up about his divorce from his first wife Kavita in an interview with Pinkvilla. Raj Kundra and Kavita divorced in 2006 and he married Shilpa Shetty in 2009. Raj and Shilpa have two kids together. READ MORE

Flipkart to Conduct Drone Delivery Pilot for Vaccine, Medical Supplies in Telangana

E-commerce major Flipkart on Friday said it has partnered with Telangana government to lead a consortium tasked with the development and execution of the drone deliveries of medical supplies to remote areas under the ‘Medicines from the Sky’ project. As part of the consortium, Walmart-owned Flipkart will deploy drones and enable deliveries of vaccines and medical supplies. READ MORE

