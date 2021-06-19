News18 Afternoon Digest: Monsoon Moves Rapidly to Cover Two-Thirds of India;Rise in Number of Foreign Students Studying in India and Other Stories

Monsoon Moves Rapidly to Cover Two-Thirds of India; Heavy Rains to Hit from Karnataka to Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its two-week forecast that monsoon progress is likely to pick up between June 27 and June 30 and advance to most parts of northwest India outside west Rajasthan. READ MORE

Rise in Number of Foreign Students Studying in India, BTech Most opted Course

There has been a rise in the number of foreign students preferring to ‘Study in India’. A total of 49,348 students from foreign nations have enrolled in India in the academic year 2019-20. This is a rise from last year when 47,427 students chose India as their study destination. READ MORE

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access Now Open to Everyone: How To Play PUBG Mobile Indian Version

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been launched as pretty much the same game as PUBG Mobile, with some minor tweaks to suit the Indian regulations and user base. Some of the minor changes include green coloured blood, the word “kill" has been replaced with “finish" - so you won’t get killed or have kills, you’ll be “finished" and have “finishes." READ MORE

An Old 2 Rupee Coin can Fetch you Rs 5 lakh Online. Check Details

If you have collections of rare coins which are hardly found in circulation today, you have a real chance to earn lakhs of rupees. Now, the two-rupee coin that can get you as much as Rs five lakh, is being sold on the classified advertisement platform Quikr. Buyers on the Bangalore-based website are ready to shell out a hefty amount in exchange for the old coin. READ MORE

Shafali Verma Becomes Youngest Player To Hit 50 In Both Innings Of Debut Test Match

Young Indian cricketer Shafali Verma has scripted history in the ongoing one-off Test between England Women and India Women at County Ground in Bristol on Friday. Shafali has become the first Indian and fourth player to score a half-century in both innings on Test debut in the history of women’s cricket. READ MORE

WTC 2021: How A Rain Curtailed Final Can Mean Advantage India

The first day of the much anticipated and coveted World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at Southampton was washed out by rain and a wet outfield in what was an anticlimactic start to the mega event on Friday. READ MORE

