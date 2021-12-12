News18 Afternoon Digest: Mortal Remains of All 10 Others Killed in CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash Identified; With PM in Varanasi, BJP MPs to See Live-streaming of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Unveiling

Premature to Assume Omicron a ‘Mild’ Virus, Booster Dose ‘Imminent’, Says Karnataka Surveillance Panel Member

Amidst concerns over the new Omicron variant that has so far infected nearly 33 people in the country, the member of Karnataka’s genomic surveillance committee, Dr Vishal Rao, said it will be “incorrect and premature” to take the heavily mutated variant lightly, assuming that it’s just a mild virus. Karnataka was the first state to report two cases of the new variant early this month. READ MORE

India’s Top Syringe Maker Asks PM Modi to Lift Factory Shutdown Order

India’s largest syringe and needle manufacturer has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke an order to suspend production, part of a broader factory shutdown imposed by a state regulator to curb heavy pollution in the region. Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) has shuttered its factories on the outskirts of New Delhi following the directive from a state pollution control board, triggering concerns of an acute shortage of syringes and needles in India just as its COVID-19 vaccination programme is in full swing. READ MORE

Mortal Remains of All 10 Others Killed in CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash Identified

Four days after the Mi-17 V5 chopper crash that led to the demise of India’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder, the mortal remains of all the other 10 deceased have been identified. Officials had said the bodies were charred because of which identification had become difficult. The Army identified the bodies of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officers Rana Pratap Das, Arakkal Pradeep, and Lance Naiks B Sai Teja and Vivek Kumar, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Havildar Satpal Rai and Naiks Gursewak Singh and Jitendra Kumar. READ MORE

With PM in Varanasi, BJP MPs to See Live-Streaming of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Unveiling at Birla Mandir on Dec 13

With the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the BJP has asked its MPs to participate in the inauguration of re-developed Kashi Vishwanath Dham by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on December 13. The event will be live-streamed for the MPs at Birla Mandir, in the heart of the national Capital. The BJP has asked the MPs to take part in the grand celebration “as per their convenience”. READ MORE

Brazil Health Ministry Website Targeted by Hackers, COVID-19 Vaccine Data At Risk

Brazil’s health ministry said its website was hit on Friday by a hacker attack that took several systems down, including one with information about the national immunisation programme and another used to issue digital vaccination certificates. The government put off for a week implementing new health requirements for travelers arriving in Brazil due to the attack. READ MORE

EXPLAINED: ‘Rocket Science’ To Sway Weather? How Cloud Seeding Helps China Fight Drought, Pollutants

China recently launched rockets into the sky to clear away clouds ahead of an event as part of the centenary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in July this year. It is natural to think that weather is something over which humans have no control, but the fact is that scientists have for decades pursued weather modification techniques that allows them to make rainfall happen and prevent hailstorms. China uses the technique to also bring down the level of particulate matter in the air, something that would resonate with the residents of pollution-stricken New Delhi. But is it even advisable, and possible, to manipulate the weather? READ MORE

Pankaj Tripathi on Being Humiliated by Industry Peers in His Career: I Moved On

Pankaj Tripathi started off his acting journey by doing character roles and now, not only is he a leading man in films but his addition to the cast makes it something to look forward to for the fans. His characters like Kaleen Bhaiyya (Mirzapur), Sultan (Gangs of Wasseypur), Rudra (Stree) and many others have resonated with the audience. READ MORE

