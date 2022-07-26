News18 Afternoon Digest: Mother Sonia at ED Office, RaGa Leads Cong Stir, Neeraj Chopra Pulls Out of Birmingham Games & Other Top Stories

Mother Sonia at ED Office, RaGa Leads Cong Stir, on Dharna at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk, Gets Detained Along with Digvijay Singh, Other Top Leaders

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for her second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi accompanied their mother to the probe agency’s office.

News18’s Day at Kartarpur Gurdwara: Tagged in Yellow and Blue, Indians & Pakistanis Share Visa-Free Worship, Reunions & Moose Wala

“Zindagi ka koi bharosa nahi hai, shukr hai hum mile (life is short, glad we met).” It was 25 years ago that first cousins Darpan Lal Khetpal, a Sindhi living in Karachi, and Sunil Khetpal, who lives in Indore, last met. These words and their emotional embrace marked the end of this long separation at the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on Sunday.

CWG 2022: Neeraj Chopra Pulls Out of Birmingham Games Due to Injury Concerns

Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury concerns He had won a silver medal at the recently concluded World Athletics Championship in Eugene Oregon – India’s second-ever medal at the Worlds – with a throw of 88.13m. Reportedly, he had suffered a groin strain during the event.

Monkeypox News LIVE Updates: UP CM’s Office, WHO on Alert as Possible Case Found in Auraiya; K’taka & Delhi Airports, TN Step up Screening

Amid the detection of Monkeypox cases in the country, Maharashtra Health Department has stepped up surveillance and urged doctors to keep a close watch on patients showing symptoms linked to monkeypox. “We have enhanced surveillance, issued guidelines for citizens and urged clinicians to refer samples of suspected cases for further tests,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said.

Karan Johar Asks Vijay Deverakonda ‘When Did You Last Have Sex’, Corrects Ananya Panday’s Grammar

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will see Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday as guests. A promo released by Disney+ Hotstar shows host Karan Johar shooting some rather invasive questions about the dating and sex life of his guests. He asks Ananya what’s brewing between her and actor Aditya Roy Kapoor.

