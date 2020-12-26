News18 Afternoon Digest: MP Clears 'Love Jihad' Law, Ex-Guj CM Gives 'Chalo Dilli' Call to Support Farmers and Other Top Stories

Former Gujarat CM Gives 'Chalo Dilli' Call to Support Farmers, Unions May Resume Talks with Govt

Farmers have announced to block all toll plazas in Haryana from 10am ahead of another meeting of protesting farmer unions where a formal decision on the Centre's invite for the resumption of stalled talks is likely to be taken. The discussion comes after the government's latest letter inviting them for talks, with some of them indicating that they may decide to resume their dialogue with the Centre to find a solution to the ongoing deadlock over the three contentious agri laws.

MP Clears 'Love Jihad' Law, 5-yr Jail for Forced Religious Conversion, Punishment to Double in Case of SC, ST

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the bill against forceful inter-faith conversions — or the so-called "love jihad" — amid similar step being taken by Uttar Pradesh recently. "Under new Bill, forcing religious conversion on someone will attract one to five years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 25,000 fine. Forced conversion of a minor, woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000," said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

US Doctor Reports Serious Allergic Reaction After Getting Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine

A Boston physician said he developed a severe allergic reaction minutes after receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, in the first week of the nationwide rollout for the company’s shots. The case was the first of its kind reported to be linked to Moderna’s vaccine. Federal agencies are investigating at least six cases involving people who suffered anaphylaxis after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which contains similar ingredients, during the first few weeks of its distribution in the United States.

India's Daily Covid-19 Deaths Below 300 After Over 6 Months, 22,273 New Cases Reported

India's daily new COVID-19 fatality count was reported below 300 after over six months, taking the death toll to 1,47,343, while the infection tally rose to 1,01,69,118, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. A total of 251 more deaths and 22,273 new infections were reported in a 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Rajinikanth Being Monitored Closely at Hyderabad Hospital After Severe Blood Pressure Fluctuations

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a corporate hospital here with severe fluctuations in blood pressure on Friday, is being monitored closely, and medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully titrated, Apollo Hospital said. The 70-year-old will undergo further investigations on Saturday. The actor's daughter is with him. "He is stable and is resting. Family and treating doctors have requested all well-wishers to avoid visiting the hospital as he is not being allowed to meet any visitors," the hospital said.