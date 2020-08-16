News18 Afternoon Digest: MS Dhoni Retirement and Other Top Stories

Not Anyone’s 'Keeper’ – MS Dhoni Was His Own Brand

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni quit international cricket on Saturday, drawing curtains on an illustrious, trophy-laden career with a cryptic Instagram message. The message ended speculation around the international future of the enigmatic 39-year-old, who quit test cricket in 2014 and has not played for India since the team's semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup in July last year. Journalist Akshobh Giridharadas pens a tribute for the Captain Cool here.

MS Dhoni Was at Times Faster Than Any Pickpocket, Says India Coach Ravi Shastri

Faster than the best pickpockets as wicketkeeper and a cricketer who changed the game for all times to come, said India coach Ravi Shastri on the just-retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni, adding a bit of quirkiness to the emotional tributes that have poured in. "This man is second to none. And coming from where he did he changed cricket for all times to come. And his beauty is he did it in all formats. For me what stood out was his stumpings and his run outs. He had such fast hands that he was at times faster than any pickpocket," Shastri said. READ MORE

Dhoni's Debut Run-out to World Cup Run-out: Celebrating MSD Who Was Never 'Short' of Brilliance

Mahendra Singh Dhoni who launched the Indian cricket team to great heights called it a day on Independence Day, bringing his illustrious career spanning over 16 years to a halt. One moment that has remained etched in the memories of every cricket fan in India was the night of 2011 50-over World Cup Finals at Wankhede Stadium. Dhoni, who hadn't had a good run in the tournament stepped up when it mattered and launched Nuwan Kulasekara for a whacking six over long-on to end India's 28-year-old wait and helped his team lift the coveted ICC World Cup trophy. READ ON

13-Year-Old Raped & Strangulated in UP; Father Alleges Her Eyes Gouged Out and Tongue Cut, But Cops Deny

Two men were arrested after a minor Dalit girl was raped and murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri District, Uttar Pradesh. The 13-year-old girl's body was found in a sugarcane field that belonged to one of the accused, police said on Saturday. The girl's father said that her eyes were gouged out, her tongue was cut and she was strangled. READ MORE

Hot in Politics: A Deputy CM Left Sulking (Not Pilot), a Turncoat-in-Chief’s Deft U-Turn and More Gossip

From the sequel of EPS versus OPS drama to the Rajasthan rollercoaster, all the hush-hush buzz from the political circles laid bare for you. READ ON