News18 Afternoon Digest: Muharram Observed by a Karnataka Village that Doesn’t Have a Single Muslim Family & Other Stories

Bihar Sees Flurry of Meetings, Alliance Promises: What Will Fray Between Nitish’s JD(U), BJP Lead to?

Apolitical upheaval is possibly brewing in Bihar as the NDA alliance between Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems shaky. The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is being held at the chief minister’s official residence, party sources told PTI. The meeting of the RJD legislators is convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi’s Circular Road bungalow, a stone’s throw from the CM’s Anney Marg residence. READ MORE

Shrikant Tyagi, ‘Politician’ Booked for ‘Abusing, Pushing’ Woman, Arrested from UP’s Meerut After 4-day Chase

Shrikant Tyagi, a political functionary booked in a molestation case, was finally arrested on Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, after a four-day chase. The Noida Police had announced a Rs 25,000 reward on Monday for his information. READ MORE

‘Operation Reunited’: Mumbai Police to Launch Initiative to Reunite Missing Children with Families

The Mumbai Police will soon launch an initiative to reunite missing or abducted children with their families. The ‘Operation Reunited’ will be started on August 15, the country’s 75th Independence Day, and go on till September 15, an official said on Monday. To make the initiative successful, the city police have sought help from citizens to help them find the missing and abducted children, he said. READ MORE

Muharram Observed by a Karnataka Village that Doesn’t Have a Single Muslim Family

Avery bright and colourful procession has adorned the streets of Hirebidanur over the past five days. People held torches and went along with vibrant folk music playing in the background. At this village in Karnataka, Hindus observe Muharram with pomp and splendour. The Hirebidanur village in Saudatti taluk of Belagavi district doesn’t have a single Muslim family. But this doesn’t stop the majority Hindus from observing Muharram – not just as a festival but a five-day grand fair. READ MORE

‘Not Scared of China, Need to Deal with Threats’: Taiwan Defence Minister Joseph Wu

Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu said that the Chinese threat to Taiwan’s sovereignty and freedom is more serious than ever as Xi Jinping’s forces increase the intensity of the military exercises. During an interview with news agency CNN, Wu said even before US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit the threat always existed. READ MORE

Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away At 64, Maha CM Eknath Shinde Mourns His Death

Renowned Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away at the age of 64. The actor reportedly died following a heart attack. The news of his demise was confirmed by the chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. READ MORE

‘You Know You’re Getting Old When…’: Roger Federer Makes a Funny Remark About His Age on His 41st Birthday

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer shared an image on his social media platforms on the occasion of his 41st birthday on August 8. Federer made a funny remark on his age. He wrote, “You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake. Thanks for all the amazing birthday wishes.” READ MORE

