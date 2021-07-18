News18 Afternoon Digest: Mumbai Rains: 22 Killed, Many Feared Trapped After Landslides; ATM Cash Withdrawal Charge, Debit Card, Credit Card Fee to Increase Soon

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 22 Killed, Many Feared Trapped After Landslides, Local Train Services Hit; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Seventeen people were killed and several others feared trapped under debris after a wall collapsed on shanties in Chembur in Mumbai today due to a landslide after incessant downpour through the night. In a similar incident, five people were killed and two injured in Vikhroli where some hutments collapsed due to a landslide. READ MORE

ATM Cash Withdrawal Charge, Debit Card, Credit Card Fee to Increase Soon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently allowed banks to increase charges on automated teller machines (ATMs) to Rs 21 per transaction. The lenders can levy charges on customers within this limit, once they exhaust their free ATM withdrawals. This revised rate will be effective from January 1, 2022, the central bank said in a notification. READ MORE

This Customized Maruti Suzuki Ignis With Only Design Changes Looks Like a Rally Car

Personalization and modifications have become the new hype as many people want a car that can truly be only theirs. Maruti Suzuki is the largest car manufacturer in India as they have a big variety of vehicles in the market. Many of these products are seeing many personalization and modifications recently. READ MORE

Taapsee Pannu’s First Production Venture ‘Blurr’ Goes on Floors, See Pic

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently launched her production company Outsiders Films, announced that her first production venture Blur has started production. Taapsee shared a picture of herself reading the script and revealed that her character will be named Gayatri. READ MORE

Tokyo 2020 Cardboard Beds to ‘Prevent’ Sex Among Athletes Have ‘Rocked’ the Internet

The countdown for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has already begun but there’s something else the athletes will have to be mindful of apart from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic: cardboard beds. Yes, you read that right. The bed frames installed in the Athletes Village are made of cardboard. READ MORE

Chef Vikas Khanna Turns Vincent Van Gogh With Stunning Dish, Watch Video

When Vikas Khanna shares breathtaking pictures of dishes on Twitter, the foodies assemble to grab a bite. And now Khanna has shared one such special dish on his Twitter handle and captioned: “If Vincent Van Gogh was a chef.” The video has left the netizens amazed. READ MORE

