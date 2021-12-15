News18 Afternoon Digest: Mumbai Schools Reopen After 20 Months, Pune to Resume Classes from Tomorrow & Other Stories

Modi Urges People to Resolve to Focus on Education, Skill Development of Daughters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to resolve to focus on education and skill development of daughters and keep all water sources including the Ganga clean. Addressing an event marking the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir here, he said as India completes 75 years of independence, “su raj (good governance)" is as important as “swaraj (self-rule)" for the country. READ MORE

Mumbai Schools Reopen After 20 Months, Pune to Resume Classes from Tomorrow

Maharashtra is reopening schools for classes 1 to 7 today in the Mumbai region. After being shut for around 20 months, schools are reopening phase-wise in the state. Regions like Nashik had already resumed classes in physical mode while Pune will reopen classes from December 16. READ MORE

Cabinet to Approve Rs 76,000-Cr Scheme Today to Push Semiconductor Manufacturing in India

Union Cabinet on Wednesday is likely to approve a multi-billion-dollar capital support and production-linked incentive to push the manufacturing of semiconductors in the country, sources told News18.com. Prime minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet is all set to roll out a mega incentive worth Rs 76,000-crore for semiconductor manufacturing. READ MORE

250 Pvt Schools in Guwahati Evade Tax Worth Crores of Rupees: Official

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has identified around 250 private schools, including reputed ones, located in the Assam capital, that have allegedly evaded property tax totalling crores of rupees, an official said. The biggest defaulter among them is a reputable institute which has pending property tax dues of around Rs 1 crore, a senior GMC official told. READ MORE

India Needs Multi-pronged Approach to Internationalise Education: Amitabh Kant

Internationalisation of Indian higher education system is the need of the hour and a multi-pronged approach is required for it, said NITI Aayog, CEO, Amitabh Kant today in a session titled, Internationalisation of Indian Higher Education System’ at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisions internationalising of Indian higher education system and establishing India as a Vishvaguru. READ MORE

‘Not a Very Good Leader’: Brendon McCullum Slams Joe Root After Dismal Ashes Start

Joe Root-led England suffered a humiliating defeat as Australia recorded a nine-wicket win in the Ashes opener at the Gabba, Brisbane. Following the English team’s dismal performance, several ex-cricketers have criticised the visiting side’s shabby show and their skipper’s controversial decisions after winning the toss. READ MORE

