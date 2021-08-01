News18 Afternoon Digest: Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Makes a Comeback, Ganeshotsav to be Held in Traditional Manner With Covid Curbs; Zika Virus Spreads Wings in Maharashtra, Kerala

Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Makes a Comeback, Ganeshotsav to be Held in Traditional Manner With Covid Curbs

Seated on a grand throne in South Mumbai market for the last 93 years, Lord Ganesha — popularly known as Lalbaugcha Raja or King of Lalbaug — will witness celebration of Ganesh Utsav in a traditional manner this year adhering to all Covid-19 related guidelines &restrictions. READ MORE

Zika Virus Spreads Wings in Maharashtra, Kerala: Link to Covid-19, Symptoms Explained

The first Zika virus infection case in Maharashtra has been reported from Pune district, officials said on Saturday, while also appealing people not to panic.The woman patient who was diagnosed with the infection has recovered completely, the state health department said. READ MORE

When Salman Khan Defended Aamir Khan Amid Affair Rumours

Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan shared the screen-space in Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy film Andaz Apna Apna. Even though the film released in 1994, it is still considered iconic to this day. Even though they played friends on-screen, they had a rift while shooting the film. However, in a throwback interview of Salman, the actor can be seen defending his co-stars from rumours that he had an affair outside his marriage. READ MORE

Mumbai Housing Society Paints ‘No Kissing Zone’ Sign for Couples Getting Intimate

Even as the Supreme Court in India refrains from calling public display of affection as illegal and the Indian Penal Code only makes it a crime only if the act is ‘obscene’ and annoys others in public, a housing society in Mumbai has clearly defined and taken a step towards it as well. READ MORE

Banks to Remain Shut for 15 Days in August, 5 Straight Days in Third Week. Full List

If you are planning to visit bank branches this month, you must know that public and private sector lenders in various parts of the country will be closed for at least 15 days. However, these bank holidays do not take place for all states on the same days. READ MORE

Watch: Lamborghini Huracan STO First Look Review, The Fastest Car in India – Video

The Lamborghini Huracan STO has a presence unlike any other. And you might think you can imagine just how crazy it must be, seeing it in flesh, but trust me you can’t until unless you see the car in flesh. I tried. But oh boy, when you see it. Wide, low, aggressive, looking like it will overtake you while you walk to itself. READ MORE

Holding Minor’s Hand, Professing Love is Not Sexual Harassment, Rules POCSO Court, Acquits 28-Yr-Old

In yet another hearing of a case of sexual intimation towards a minor, the POCSO court acquitted a 28-year-year old man on grounds that holding a minor’s hand and professing love to her did not amount to sexual harassment. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here