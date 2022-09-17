News18 Afternoon Digest: Narendra Modi Releases Big Cats in MP's Kuno National Park; Wishes Pour in for PM's 72nd Birthday & More

Cheetahs Will Make Us Familiar with Our Traditions, Says PM Modi as He Releases Big Cats in MP’s Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. He also clicked some pictures of the cheetahs on a professional camera after releasing them. Eight cheetahs were brought to Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane on Saturday morning as part of the cheetah reintroduction programme. READ MORE

Back After 7 Decades, Cheetahs’ 16+ Hrs of Travel from Namibia to Gwalior & MP’s Kuno on ‘No Noise’ Mi-17s

Eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior on Saturday, following which they they were flown to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on two Mi-17 aircrafts. The team that brought the big cats left for the national park on Chinook helicopters, while the animals were moved to Mi-17s as “Chinook’s noise could annoy the cheetahs”. READ MORE

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Wishes Pour in as PM Turns 72; Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal Lead Oppn Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday and wishes poured in on Twitter for the world’s most popular leader. President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah among others led the long the long list of birthday wishes for the Prime Minister. READ MORE

BJP vs TRS on Hyd Liberation Day: Amit Shah Kicks Off Celebrations, KCR Leads 3-day State Events

The state of Telangana will witness a massive political faceoff between BJP and the ruling TRS government on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrated on September 17. Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao both held separate events to mark the ‘Liberation Day’ celebrations. READ MORE

Gautam Adani Becomes 2nd Richest Person In World, Leaves Behind Jeff Bezos

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani has now become the world’s second-richest person. According to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, Adani’s net worth stands at $155.7 billion as of September 16, 2022, leaving behind Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Adani is now only behind Tesla’s Elon Musk, who remains the world’s richest man with $273.5 billion net worth. READ MORE

Locals who Sided with Russia in Recaptured Cities Flee Fearing Torture at the Hands of Ukrainian Forces

Russia this week accused Ukraine of carrying out targeted attacks against local officials who collaborated with the Russian forces in Kherson and Luhansk, a report by the Guardian said. The report cited two blasts in Kherson and Luhansk, respectively, where pro-Russian officials were attacked. In Kherson, five Himars missiles crashed into the central administration building which was under Russian occupation. READ HERE

Shane Warne’s Children Label TV Show Dramatising Late Cricketer’s Life ‘Beyond Disrespectful’

Atelevision mini-series dramatising the life of the late Shane Warne was described as “beyond disrespectful” on Thursday by the Australian cricket legend’s children. The spin king died of natural causes at a luxury resort in Thailand in March aged 52, eliciting shock and grief from millions of fans around the world, along with celebrities and politicians. READ MORE

‘Ram Charan for Oscars’ Trends As RRR Actor Gets Mention in Academy Awards 2023 Prediction List

Ram Charan’s fans are elated as the actor found a mention in Oscars 2023 prediction list. Variety, a popular international magazine, has predicted that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR, could get nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards in three categories- Best International Feature, Best Original Song (Dosti) and Best Actor. Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Jr NTR also got a mention in the Oscars prediction list. The final nomination list by the Academy is yet to be announced. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here