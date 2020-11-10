News18 Afternoon Digest: NDA Leads Race in Bihar Elections, Shivraj Step Closer to Winning MP Battle and Other Top Stories

Bihar Elections: NDA Leads the Race as BJP Overtakes RJD as Single-Largest Party; Chirag Blunts JD-U Arrow

In a dramatic turn of events, the National Democratic Alliance is leading the race with the BJP overtaking Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD as the single-largest party. Despite being part of the NDA, Nitish Kumar’s JD-U has “conceded” the election as per reports quoting party leader KC Tyagi. The majority mark in the 243-seat Bihar assembly is 122. Counting of votes is underway amid strict Covid-19 measures across 243 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government which has governed the state for 15 years. LIVE UPDATES

Shivraj, Scindia Step Away from Winning Prestige Battle as BJP Leads with 181 Votes in MP Bypolls

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seems to be winning the prestige battle that is said to have a bearing on the political future of the three regional satraps — Chouhan, Congress turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia and his predecessor Kamal Nath. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a comfortable lead in 18 seats, Congress is behind with nine and BSP has managed to take lead in one seat. This election is also about the clout of Scindia who toppled the 15-month-old Nath government along with his supporters after their resignation. LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka Bypolls: BJP's Rajesh Gowda, Turncoat Muniratna Widen Lead Over Congress in Sira, RR Nagar

The BJP is leading in both RR Nagar (Rajarajeshwarinagar) and Sira counting begins assembly seats. It’s a three-cornered fight between BJP, Congress and JD-S in the assembly bypolls as well as four Council segments. The assembly byolls were held on November 3, while Council elections were held on October 28. The RR Nagar assembly seat falls in southwest Bengaluru, while the Sira assembly seat is in Tumkur district. LIVE UPDATES

Manipur By-election: Congress Leads from Wangoi as Vote-counting Underway in 4 Assembly Seats

The early trends show that the Congress is leading from the Wangoi seat as the process of vote-counting began for four Manipur assembly by-election constituencies on Tuesday. The Election Commission is counting the votes for the Manipur bypolls alongside that of Bihar assembly elections, amid the hectic task of maintaining strict Covid-19 guidelines. The bypolls to four Assembly constituencies in Manipur, where a total of 11 candidates battled it out on Saturday, were concluded peacefully with a high voter turnout of 92.54 per cent. LIVE UPDATES

Donald Trump Fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper as He Refuses to Concede Defeat to Joe Biden

Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday, further unsettling a government facing uncertainty over the US president's refusal to concede election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. Coming with just 10 weeks left in his White House tenure, the move heightened concerns that Trump might take aim at other national security officials with whom he has expressed disappointment. READ MORE