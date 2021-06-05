News18 Afternoon Digest: New 5-level Curbs in Maharashtra from Monday; Delhi CM Eases Lockdown, Metro to Run with 50% Capacity

Maharashtra Lockdown: New 5-level Curbs from Monday, Rules May Differ Across Mumbai

Maharashtra has decided to relax lockdown restriction on the basis of Covid positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds in Maharashtra. In a late night order, the state government said it will implement the new five-level eased curbs from Monday. This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray's office took a U-turn on unlock plan announced by earlier by minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

In New Maha Lockdown, Wedding Guest List, Mall Trips to Depend on City’s Covid Tally | Full List of Rules

On the basis of oxygen bed availability and Covid-19 positivity rate, lockdown restrictions across Maharashtra will be relaxed from Monday, stated the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement. The government on Friday announced that it will lift lockdown restrictions from Monday through its five-level unlock plan.

Delhi Lockdown: From Metro to Markets, What’s Open in Capital as Kejriwal Eases Curbs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced further lockdown relaxations from the next week amid a dip in the city's daily Covid-19 case count. The CM announced that markets will be opened on an odd-even basis between 10 am and 8 am, while metro services will run with 50% capacity.

Blue Tick Restored on Venkaiah’s Personal Twitter Handle, Sources Say Removed Due to Inactivity

Hours after removing the verified blue tick, Twitter on Saturday restored it on the personal handle of vice president M Venkaiah Naidu. The vice president's office said that since the official handle is used more now, the personal account has remained inactive since July 2020. However, after approaching Twitter, the blue tick was restored.

‘No Amarinder in ’22, Not Happy with Sidhu’: Murmurs in Pb as Cong’s Truce Panel to Submit Report in 2 Days

A three-member committee formed to resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress will submit its report within two days. The panel was set up by the Congress high command to resolve infighting in the party's state unit and apprised it of efforts to unite the party, as well as preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls. A section of Congress leaders had allegedly expressed discontent over the handling of the 2015 sacrilege issue and had held meetings to exert pressure on Punjab CM for early action against the perpetrators.

Juhi Chawla Trolled With Memes as Delhi HC Slaps Rs 20 Lakh Fine Over Her ‘Publicity’ 5G Case

Popular Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has been slapped with a fine of Rs 20 lakh by the Delhi high court for her plea against the rollout of 5G in India. Calling it a 'publicity stunt,' the court stated that the complaint was 'defective and non-maintainable.'

