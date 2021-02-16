News18 Afternoon Digest: New Covid Cases in Maha, Kumaraswamy Alleges 'Nazi Practice' in Ram Mandir Fund Collection & Other Top Stories

Maharashtra Back on Top With Fresh Covid-19 Cases After 42 Days, Authorities Fear Fresh Wave of Infections

Forty-two days after recording a slump in fresh Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra has taken the notorious top spot in the country again, leaving Kerala behind. Maharashtra recorded 3,365 new cases, higher than Kerala’s count of 2,884 on Monday. The last time it logged the highest daily case count in the country was on January 4.

'Akin to Nazi Germany': Kumaraswamy Alleges Homes of Those Not Donating for Ram Mandir Being Marked

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that the houses of those who are contributing to the funds for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya are being marked, “like the Nazis of Germany” who had a similar system to identify the Jews for execution. Kumaraswamy was speaking at a press conference in Shivamogga when he told reporters about this “system” that is being practiced. He reiterated the same in a series of tweets. “I don’t know where these developments will take us to. You all know what happened in Germany under the Nazi rule. Lakhs of people lost their lives in that country,” he said at the presser.

China Dismantles Jetty, Helipad from Friction Area as Part of Pangong Tso Disengagement

As part of the troop disengagement it reached with India, China has dismantled its jetty as well as a helipad at Finger 5 on the northern banks of the Pangong Tso. It is currently in process of taking down tents and observation posts in the area. The dismantling of all structures created after April 2020 — when Chinese aggression in Ladakh triggered a stand-off at the border — was one of the conditions of the disengagement process, which was initiated last week in the southern and northern banks of the Pangong Tso.

Round 2 of Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Off to Slow Start Due to CoWIN Crashes, Technical Glitches

Glitches in the CoWIN app hindered rollout of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine as the app did not reflect the ‘partially vaccinated’ status of those who took the first shot on January 16. According to a report by Times of India, 25% of the recipients eligible for the second dose could get the shot in Maharashtra while hundreds had to be turned away without vaccination.

India vs England 2021: WATCH-Glimpse of MS Dhoni as Rishabh Pant Finds Dan Lawrence Short of Crease<

Usually, Rishabh Pant is a fantastic batsman but his wicket-keeping has improved a lot as well. His brilliance behind the wicket in the first innings against England have already garnered praise and now his amazing effort to stump England batsman Dan Lawrence in England's second innings is taking social media by storm.

Deepika Padukone and Her Alter Egos Dancing to Energetic Song Will Add Colours to Your Morning

Deepika Padukone unleashed her fun side as she grooved to an energetic track in a new video. Shared by the actress on her verified Instagram account, Deepika can be seen wearing a colourful outfit and dancing by herself who is later joined by her 'alter egos'. "Me...And all my alter egos," she captioned the reel video. In the short clip, she is seen wearing a pink crop top with matching joggers and a contrasting yellow jacket. She sports a short haircut and subtle makeup. Actors Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan were among the first ones to take notice of the video. Both of them dropped laughing emoticons in the comment box.