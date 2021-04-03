News18 Afternoon Digest: Next 48 Hours Crucial in Maha as CM Warns of Lockdown; US Capitol Attack Suspect Struggled with Drug Use, Spoke About 'End Times'

Next 48 Hrs Crucial in Maha as CM Thackeray Warns of Full Covid Lockdown if Movement Not Checked

Facing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, the next 48 hours are crucial in Maharashtra as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warned of a full lockdown if people did not limit their movement. Thackeray said that people were not taking necessary precautions such as wearing masks or avoiding unnecessary travel. “The situation in the state is worrying. If it continues, our health infrastructure will be inadequate in the next 15-20 days,” he said. READ MORE

With 6,000 Covid Cases in 7 Days, Bodies Pile Up at Mortuary in C’garh’s Worst-affected Durg District

Amid surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, bodies of the victims have been piling up at a local mortuary as at least 38 have lost their lives in past seven days. Durg is one of the worst-affected districts in the state that has faced a massive spike in Covid-19 infections as a second wave threatens to go on the rampage. READ MORE

US Capitol Attack Suspect Struggled with Drug Use, Spoke About ‘End Times’: Here’s All You Need to Know

In a second incident this year at the US Capitol complex, a motorist rammed a car into US Capitol police on Friday and brandished a knife, killing one officer and injuring another and forcing the Capitol complex to lock down in an attack that police said did not appear to be terrorism-related. Police shot and killed the suspect. Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, said the suspect drove into the officers, then hit a barricade and got out of the vehicle, lunging at them with a knife. READ MORE

Placement Woes, No Freedom, Financial Stress: How COVID-19 Pandemic Impacted Indian Students

Vivan Sen, a student of standard 4 at Bombay Scottish (Mumbai), has adapted well to his online classes in the past year. His mother, Triparna Banerjee Sen, a Chartered Accountant by profession, told News18.com, “After the initial challenging period, Vihaan has settled into his new routine, but he does miss meeting and playing with his friends, especially during recess hours, and his daily school bus rides.” READ MORE

BJP has Captured India’s Institutional Framework Preventing a Fair Political Fight, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the ruling BJP has made a “wholesale capture” of the entire “institutional framework” of the country, and this was preventing a “fair political fight”. “There is a wholesale capture of the institutional framework of this country and absolute financial and media dominance.” “To fight elections fairly, there is need of institutional structures, a judicial system that protects, a media that is reasonably free, also financial parity, and there is need of a whole set of structures that actually allow operating a political party. READ MORE

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Moves Gauhati HC Against 48-Hour Campaign Ban

Assam minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma- who was earlier banned by the Election Commission for 48-hour on campaigning ahead of final phase of polls in the state- has moved Gauhati High Court against the order on Saturday. The hearing is expected to take place in some time, NDTV reported. The EC’s move came after the minister allegedly made threatening remarks against against Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary. READ MORE