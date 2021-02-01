News18 Afternoon Digest: Nirmala Sitharaman Carries 'Made in India' Tab for First-Ever Paperless Budget; Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Detained as Military Stages Coup and Other Stories

Budgeting for New Normal: Nirmala Sitharaman Carries 'Made in India' Tab for First-Ever Paperless Budget

It was already conveyed that the Union Budget 2021 was going to have many firsts given the pandemic. The government had announced it would be a paperless budget and Nirmala Sitharaman was seen carrying a tablet instead of her iconic Bahi khata, trying to adhere to a new normal, given restrictions due to Covid-19. The tablet is making its debut in the 2021 budget, replacing its predecessors, the Bahi khata and the historic budget briefcase. She was seen holding it up to the media on Monday morning. READ MORE

The challenges before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she prepares her most important Union Budget are all too well known. The nation is just about emerging from a year of economic contraction, business shutdowns, and job and income losses, all brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

Local train services for all commuters in Mumbai will begin operations from today. The announcement in regard to this development was made by Union railways minister Piyush Goyal on Friday after the Maharashtra government proposed to resume the services for all commuters. As per the state government's announcement on Friday, the trains will be available in three-time slots to avoid crowding during the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

Myanmar's military has detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in an apparent coup, a spokesman for her ruling party said Monday, declaring a one-year state of emergency. The dramatic escalation came after weeks of rising tensions between the military, which ruled the country for nearly five decades, and the civilian government over allegations of fraud in November's elections. READ MORE

Of late there has been increasing demand to censor content on OTT platforms. This conversation has picked up pace after Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia, landed in a soup for 'hurting' religious sentiments. A couple of FIRs filed against the OTT platform showcasing Tandav and the makers of the web series are also being discussed in court. READ MORE

Australian and Sydney Thunder batter Usman Khawaja faced a hitch with his abdomen guard and decided to change it. One expected the batsman to rush to the dressing room and get himself ready for the next delivery. But the Thunder player decided to get the job done on the pitch, in public and hilarity ensued. Pads, shoes, trousers, Khawaja took one gear off after another as commentators quipped: "What's going on?". READ MORE