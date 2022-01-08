News18 Afternoon Digest: Nirmala Sitharaman Reviews LIC IPO Progress, Bharat Biotech Clarifies on Paracetamol After Covaxin & Other Top Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reviews LIC IPO Progress; Key Things We Know So Far

The initial public offer, or IPO, of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is set to be floated very soon. The operations for the same are in full swing and one can only wait for the insurer to announce the date for the IPO to open. Amid all the paperwork and other such processes regarding the LIC IPO, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews its progress. The LIC IPO, touted to be the biggest ever in the country’s history, is expected to hit the markets by March, the government has indicated. However, the exact date or the price band of the issue has not yet been announced by the government.

Bharat Biotech Clarifies Teenagers Don’t Need Paracetamol After Covaxin

Putting all the speculations to rest, Bharat Biotech in an official statement have said that there is no need to give any medicine to the kids, post the Covid jab. Amid the continuous surge in Covid-19 infections and the threat of Omicron variant, the vaccination drive for teenagers aged 15-17 is underway across the country. However, there has been some confusion around giving kids paracetamol or any painkiller to help ease the side effects. Putting all the speculations to rest, an official statement has cleared that there is no need to give any medicine to the kids, post the Covid jab.

Landslides Due to Heavy Rains Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway; 3,000 Vehicles Stranded

The famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir experienced its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, while the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed due to landslides at several places, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded, officials said.

Omicron LIVE Updates: As Delhi Expects 20k Covid Cases, Govt Hails 2 Cr Kids for Getting Vaxxed; Omicron Drives 60% of Bengal Wave

Omicron LIVE Updates: India’s daily number of Covid-19 cases swiftly rose by 21% in 24 hours as the country saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372. Meanwhile, 3,071 cases of Omicron variant have been reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Facebook, Meta’s Communications Head Parts Ways With Company

The head of communications at Facebook parent Meta Platforms, John Pinette, is leaving the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a post he made to employees. “Today will be my last day at Meta," the newspaper quoted Pinette as saying. “I know the team will continue to thrive as you do some of the most important—and most difficult—work in Communications." The report did not mention the reason for his exit.

Kapil Sharma’s Co-star Teerthanand Rao on Attempting Suicide Due to Financial Woes: ‘It Was Huge Mistake’

Unable to cope with the financial problems triggered by lack of work due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years, comedian Teerthanand Rao, who has appeared on many shows including The Kapil Sharma Show, Crime Patrol, and CID, attempted suicide but was saved by the neighbours.

