News18 Afternoon Digest: No Clear Denial by Centre on Use of Spyware in Pegasus Row; Delhi NCB Team in Mumbai Amid Malik-Wankhede Spat and Other Top Stories

Pegasus Snooping Row: No Clear Denial by Centre on Use of Spyware, Says SC, Forms Independent Committee of Technical Experts

The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed an independent committee of technical experts to probe the Pegasus surveillance issue, saying the Centre cannot get a free pass every time by raising national security concerns. A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said there has been “no specific denial” by Centre (about use of Pegasus). “Thus we have no option but to accept the submissions of petitioner prima facie and thus we appoint an expert committee whose function will be overseen by the Supreme Court," the top court ordered. READ MORE

Wanted Peace in Punjab So Took Up Border Issue With Centre, Says Captain Amarinder Singh in Press Conference

Abitter feud for power, resignation of an old warhorse, public bickering and blame-game, new allies and a comeback — Punjab’s political potboiler has all the makings of a gripping plot for a flick. And now, to add a dash of spice to the mix, Captain Amarinder Singh’s press conference on Wednesday seemed like the perfect rebuttal. The former chief minister, whose exit stunned the Congress top brass, is holding a press conference in Chandigarh, close on the heels of Captain’s announcement last week of floating a new party a month after stepping down from the CM’s post following a power tussle with bête noire Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Congress chief. READ MORE

Mumbai Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Delhi NCB Team in Mumbai Amid Malik-Wankhede Spat; Bombay HC to Hear Aryan Khan’s Bail

Before resumption of Aryan Khan‘s bail hearing in Bombay high court, the Nawab Malik-Sameer Wankhede spat has picked pace again. While the Maharashtra minister said that he would leave politics if his allegations on Wankhede’s certificates are proved wrong, the NCB officials, who came under spotlight after arresting Shah Rukh Khan‘s son, rubbished Malik’s claims. He told News18 that allegations levelled by Malik are “completely false”. Khan’s bail hearing was adjourned on Tuesday after several hours of argument by the defence team headed by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. READ MORE

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 13,451 Fresh Cases, 585 Deaths in 24 Hrs; Delhi Records Highest Positivity Rate in 22 Days

In the past 24 hours, India recorded 13,451 new COVID-19 cases, 14,021 recoveries and 585 deaths in last 24 hours, as per health ministry’s data. And the national capital’s Covid-19 positivity rate rose to 0.08%, the highest in the last 22 days. Post 100 crore vaccination milestone, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for a meeting with all the state health ministers at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday. This is to expedite vaccinations for those with pending second dose and those who still have not taken their first dose. READ MORE

3 Kashmir Students Suspended for Praising Pak Players After Victory Against India in Cricket

Three engineering students from Kashmir were suspended by a college here for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistan players after victory against India in a cricket match two days ago. Local leaders of the BJP youth wing have also lodged a complaint against them at the Jagdishpura police station. The students belonged to Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical Campus in Bichpuri. SP (City) Agra Vikas Kumar said police had received a complaint about it and will take action on the basis of the complaint. The college administration suspended the students on Monday. READ MORE

‘Guess Betting Companies Can Buy IPL Team’: Lalit Modi Makes Serious Allegations

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi on Tuesday made serious allegations against one of the owners of the two new IPL teams that joined the lucrative league on Monday, saying that “even betting companies can buy team". The Indian cricket board (BCCI) named RPSG Ventures Limited and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) as owners of the new IPL teams from 2022. RPSG Group bagged the Lucknow franchise by paying a whopping Rs 7,090 crore while CVC Capital made the second-largest bid (Rs 5,600 crore) to win the Ahmedabad franchise. READ MORE

Nykaa IPO GMP, Price, Financials, Key Details to Know Before Subscription Opens

Nykaa, one of the most popular online marketplace for beauty and personal care products in India, is all set to launch its mega initial public offering (IPO) on October 28. FSN E–Commerce Ventures, which runs Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion, plan to raise a whopping Rs 5,352 crore from Nykaa IPO. Incorporated in 2012, Nykaa is one of the most unique startups in India. Backed by private equity firm TPG and promoted by investment banker Falguni Nayar, Nykaa is among the only few profitable online retails in India. Let’s take at the key details of Nykaa Rs 5,353-crore IPO. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.