News18 Afternoon Digest: No CLP Meet, Party May Pitch CM, Deputy Formula as Names of Sidhu, Jakhar Do Rounds for Capt's Chair; Virat Kohli to Step Down as T20 Captain

Former World No.1 Simona Halep Marries Billionaire Boyfriend Toni Luruc

Former tennis world number one Simona Halep got married to Macedonian billionaire businessman Toni Luruc in a high-profile ceremony on September 15 in the city of Constanza. “It’s a beautiful event and above all, it’s a very important step for me, I’m happy that all this is happening," she told local media. READ MORE

Rajat Bedi on Man Who Died After Getting Hit By His Car: ‘Tried My Best to Save His Life’

Earlier this month, Indo-Canadian actor and television producer Rajat Bedi was booked by Mumbai Police for negligence after a man who was hit by his car succumbed to his injuries. Bedi was driving along the busy Sitladevi Temple Road in Andheri west and suddenly hit a local slum-dweller, identified as a 39-year-old Rajesh Boudh. READ MORE

No CLP Meet, Party May Pitch CM, Deputy Formula as Names of Sidhu, Jakhar Do Rounds for Capt’s Chair

The political drama in Punjab took yet another turn today as senior leaders said the Congress Legislature Party meeting, called to pick a successor for Captain Amarinder Singh, had been called off and a direct announcement from the top brass was expected. Sources told News18 that the party may opt for a chief minister and deputy chief minister in absence of a clear consensus on Captain’s successor. READ MORE

Post Office Scheme: Earn up to Rs 35 lakh by Investing Rs 1,500 in this Scheme. Know More

The market is flooded with several investment options and while the promised return on many of these schemes is very lucrative, there’s also a certain degree of risk involved. So, many risk-averse investors prefer going for government-backed schemes even at the cost of lesser returns. And if you too have a low appetite for risks, then this Gram Suraksha scheme offered by India Post might be an option you would like to explore. READ MORE

Virat Kohli to Step Down as T20 Captain: 5 Investment Lessons to Learn from King Kohli

Virat Kohli, one of the most successful and popular cricketers in recent times, stands as a titan in the sporting world. Kohli is known for his style on and off the field, he leads every game with a certain level of confidence that one has to just admire. This next T20 World Cup will be the last of Kohli’s highlight reels as India’s T20 captain. Only time and Kholi’s leadership on the pitch will tell if India will manage to win this year’s edition in the United Arab Emirates. READ MORE

Family Feud, 4 Murders & Killing Over Choice of Song at Funeral: Tracing Bengaluru’s Stadium Hacking

The killing of 27-year-old Aravind alias Lee at the football stadium on September 12 shook Bengaluru city. The incident was the latest in a series of murders resulting from a gang feud between two families in east Bengaluru, which actually began following a disagreement over the choice of a song to be played at a funeral in February 2013. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here