News18 Afternoon Digest | No Plans to Enter Contract Farming: Reliance Industries, Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Suspected Missing & Other Top Stories

No Plans to Enter Contract Farming, Won't Purchase Any Agricultural Land, Says Reliance Industries

Dispelling the rumours that Reliance Industries Limited is placed to benefit from the three farm reform laws passed by the central government, the conglomerate on Monday said it has no plans of entering the contract or the corporate farming business, and it has never bought agricultural land for corporate farming or contract farming. READ MORE

Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Suspected Missing for 2 Months After Coming in Conflict with China's Jinping

Chinese tech billionaire and the founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, has vanished from the public eye for over two months after he came into conflict with President Xi Jinping. The business tycoon was set to appear as a judge in the final episode of his own talent show, ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’, but mysteriously did not turn up for it and as a consequence, his photographs were removed from the show’s website. READ MORE

Junior Engineer Among 3 Arrested After Crematorium Roof Collapse in Ghaziabad Kills 25

Police have arrested three including a junior engineer and a supervisor after twenty-five people were killed and 17 injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday. The incident occurred when several people had taken shelter under the recently constructed structure while it rained. READ MORE

On Tape, Trump Pressures Georgia Official to 'Find' Votes for Him or 'Face Action'

The release by US media of a stunning audio tape in which President Donald Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" enough votes to overturn his election defeat there to Democrat Joe Biden sent shockwaves across Washington. Following the release of the recording, Democrats and a few Republicans heaped scorn on the outgoing president, who fired off a tweetstorm of unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the November 3 election. READ MORE

AIMIM Threat, Civic Polls: Why Sena Bid to Rename Aurangabad Threatens Ally Congress in Maharashtra

The proposal to rename Aurangabad is opposed by the Congress, which feels that this expression of a majoritarian sentiment will affect its minority votebase, which is under threat from the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The proposal, which was first floated during the tenure of the erstwhile Shiv Sena- BJP regime in 1995-99, has been revived by the Shiv Sena, whose president Uddhav Thackeray heads the MVA dispensation. READ MORE

Malayalam Poet Anil Panachooran Who Penned 'Entammede Jimikki Kamal' Dies After Heart Attack

Celebrated Malayalam poet, lyricist Anil Panachooran who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 , passed away at a private hospital in Kerala on Sunday night after suffering a heart attack. His cremation will be held after a post mortem as the Kayamkulam Police has registered a case for 'unnatural death' on Monday. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma Trolled for Flaunting Baby Bump in Recent Photoshoot

Actress Anushka Sharma is being trolled left, right and centre for flaunting her baby bump. The Bollywood diva is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli. The couple had announced her pregnancy in August 2020. After making an official announcement on Instagram, the actress has been regularly posting photos in which one can see her growing baby belly. READ MORE

Indian Cricket Team, Including the Isolated Five, Test Negative for Covid-19

The Indian cricket team and support start underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3 and the tests have returned negative results, the BCCI said on Monday, amid media scrutiny stemming from the apparent quarantine breach by five Indian cricketers in Melbourne last week. READ MORE