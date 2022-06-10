News18 Afternoon Digest: 'No salary, no food for my kids': Guinness Record Holder Seeks Govt's Help to get Wages & Other Stories

Tamil Nadu Plans ‘Emergency Law’ Against Online Gambling as Chennai Woman’s Death by Suicide Triggers Outrage

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday ordered the formation of a committee to pass an emergency law against online gambling in the state. The committee will be headed by retired High Court Judge K Chandru, who is known for his social advocacy and landmark judgements on issues related to gender and caste. READ MORE

‘No salary, no food for my kids’: Guinness Record Holder Seeks Govt’s Help to get Wages

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s computer operator Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, who holds 10 Guinness World Records, on Tuesday urged the government to help him get his salary cleared which has been irregular for the past one year. Speaking to IANS, Vinod said that he works with JNU’s School of Environmental Sciences as a Computer Operator (third party) and is struggling with his salary problem for one year. READ MORE

Monsoon on Track, Says IMD, But Forecasts Late Entry for Mumbai; NE States May See Heavy Rains in 5 Days

The monsoon is progressing normally and will likely reach Maharashtra in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The IMD has also warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) in Arunachal Pradesh on June 10-11, and Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days. READ MORE

Safe for Dogs, Neutralises Delta & Omicron Variants: What is Anocovax, India’s First Covid Jab for Animals

In a first, India on Thursday launched the country’s first home-grown Covid-19 vaccine Anocovax for animals, developed by Haryana-based ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC). While there have been several debates over the passing of the virus to animals, several studies have shown that Covid-19 can spread from people to animals during close contact. Pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been infected with the virus that causes Covid-19, mostly after close contact with people with coronavirus. READ MORE

Rajya Sabha Elections: Snapshot of the Fight for That Final Seat in K’taka, Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan

With 41 candidates elected unopposed, action in Rajya Sabha elections has narrowed down to 16 seats across Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka – where voting began on Friday morning. Close contests are expected on last seats and parties have been trying to keep their flock together. Five-star hotels and resorts have been in demand again as lawmakers are being sequestered amid fears of poaching. Both BJP and Congress have been holding talks with smaller parties and Independents to squeeze in the last seats up for grabs. READ MORE

‘Blood, Sweat, and Tears’: Searing US Capitol Riot Footage Revives Grim Memories of Violence

The footage was more violent, more eye-popping than any prime-time network crime show. And it was real. Video images capturing the raging anger and violence of the mob ransacking the US Congress provided a vivid and visceral picture of the 2021 insurrection on Capitol Hill. READ MORE

Scotland Police Spot ‘Unusual Passenger’ in Front Seat During Routine Check

Police, in Scotland’s Forth Valley, were left surprised as they stumbled upon an unusual passenger during a routine vehicle check. Besides the driver, an Alpaca was found casually sitting in the rear seat of the car and enjoying the ride. Following the amusing incident, the Forth Valley Police shared a post on Twitter along with some pictures of the Alpaca. READ MORE

