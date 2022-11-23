News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Not a Border Clash But a...': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam-Meghalaya Border Violence & Other Stories

In today’s edition of News18 afternoon digest, we are covering a series of stories such as the violence across the Assam-Meghalaya border, which started over a case of timber smuggling but has now turned into a full blown war between two states. Assam CM Himanta has also asked for a central probe into the matter. In other news, Shraddha Walker, who was killed by her live-in partner, had purportedly written a letter to cops in 2020, stating that she might get killed.

‘Not a Border Clash But a…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam-Meghalaya Border Violence

It is not a border clash between Assam and Meghalaya but a clash between the police in the forest and villagers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told News18 in Delhi on Wednesday. “The investigation has been referred to CBI and NIA. This has nothing to do with the border. I am in touch with the Meghalaya CM. We will investigate what happened," the CM said. READ MORE

‘He’ll Cut me in Pieces’: Shraddha Allegedly Wrote to Cops Against Aftab in 2020

A 2020 complaint letter- being claimed to be of Shraddha Walkar to the cops- has surfaced where she flagged Aaftab’s threat to her that he was scaring her that he will “cut her in pieces". The purported complaint letter from two years ago to the police in their hometown Vasai in Maharashtra, stated: “Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares me and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It’s been six months he has been hitting me but I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me". READ MORE

‘Tantrik’ Pours 50 Tubes of Superglue on Naked Couple in Udaipur Jungle, Kills Them; Held

A‘tantrik’ was arrested on Monday in Udaipur for killing a man and a woman after their naked bodies were found in a nearby forest on November 18. The mutilated naked bodies of a 30-year-old man, who was a government teacher, and a 28-year-old woman, were found in Kelabawdi forest area under Gogunda police station limits on November 18. The man’s private parts had been cut as per an initial report by PTI. READ MORE

At Least 10 People Killed in Shooting in Virginia Walmart Store; Gunman Shot Dead

everal people were killed in a shooting in a Walmart store on Tuesday night in Virginia state of US. The gunman was also killed during the shooting. “We were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties," Chesapeake Police Department officer Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene, saying rapid response officers entered the store “immediately" as they arrived. READ MORE

Manchester United Owners Consider Selling Club After Parting Ways With Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the American Glazer family bought the English Premier League soccer club. The Glazer family is working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, the club said in a statement. READ MORE

Samantha Once Spoke About Naga Chaitanya’s ‘First Wife,’ Says ‘Even If I Have to Kiss…’

Since the joint announcement of their divorce in October last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have constantly been grabbing the headlines for their personal lives. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it. READ MORE

