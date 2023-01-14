News18 Afternoon Digest: Not Just Joshimath, Several Himalayan Towns Also at Risk of 'Sinking'; Severe Cold Wave to Return to North India; Rare Snow in Kerala's Munnar & More

Latest in the Joshimath crisis, director Rajamouli’s big statement on RRR and other stories

Blamed for ‘Role’ in Sinking, NTPC Says ‘Tunnel Not Passing Under Town’; Fresh Snow Adds to Woes Amid Evacuation

Even as evacuations and demolitions are underway in the Himalayan town of Joshimath, a fresh spell of snowfall in Auli, around 10 km away, led to a sudden drop in temperature by two to four degrees Celsius in Chamoli on Friday morning, as per reports. READ MORE

In the Same Boat: Not Just Joshimath, These Himalayan Towns Also at Risk of ‘Sinking’, Says Report

As concerns over a ‘sinking’ Joshimath rise, with 185 families evacuated so far and demolitions of unsafe structures underway, experts stated that it isn’t the only Himalayan town in Uttarakhand that is at risk of sinking. READ MORE

Weather Updates: Severe Cold Wave to Return to North India; Rare Snow in Kerala’s Munnar

The national capital braces for a fresh spell of very dense fog starting today and is expected to go on until January 17. This even as the western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh. READ MORE

Vodafone Planning To Cut Hundreds of Jobs Globally, Biggest Layoffs In 5 Years: Report

Telecom services major Vodafone is planning to shed “several hundred jobs" and most of them are located at its London headquarters, according to a report by the Financial Times citing two people briefed on the discussions. It added that it is going to be the company’s biggest round of job cuts in five years. READ MORE

RRR Is Not Bollywood Film, Rajamouli Makes BIG Statement Amid Golden Globe Win for Naatu Naatu

Amid a massive victory at the 80th Golden Globes and strong Oscar buzz, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has made a big statement, saying that his acclaimed magnum opus RRR is not a Bollywood movie. Rajamouli was speaking at the screening of his movie with the Directors Guild of America recently. READ MORE

KL Rahul Set to Miss NZ Series Due to ‘Family Commitments’, Shaw Named For T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named 15-man squad for the upcoming three match ODIs as well as same number of T20Is against New Zealand. Among notable absentees are KL Rahul and Axar Patel who both have missed out due to personal commitments. Moreover, Prithvi Shaw has been named in the T20I squad with the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Mukesh Kumar returning to the fold. READ MORE

