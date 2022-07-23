News18 Afternoon Digest: Not Just Monkeypox & Covid, Threat of Encephalitis, Tomato Fever Also Looming Over Kids & Other Stories

Not Just Monkeypox & Covid, Threat of Encephalitis, Tomato Fever Also Looming Over Kids | A Monsoon Guide

As the world was recuperating from Covid-19 pandemic, another infectious disease has marked its footprints across countries, raising alarms over its spread among children. Monkeypox, endemic in parts of Africa, has been reported in across 15,000 cases in countries that historically don’t see the disease. India has also witnessed three cases so far. READ MORE

‘Will Give More than 10% of My Salary’: Gujarat Cop Adopts 100 Children, Promises to Pay for their Education

Police Sub-Inspector, Hareshbhai L Jabaliya, has adopted 100 children from government schools in Dhari’s Dayada village in Saurashtra and has constituted a team to take care of these children. Apart from doing his duty as a police officer, Hareshbhai, is also very active in social service in the last four years. To encourage others to take up such services, he also shares posts related to this on Instagram. Today, he has more than one lakh followers on Instagram. READ MORE

Arpita Mukherjee: Meet Bengal Minister Partha’s Close Aide as Spotlight Turns on Mamata Govt Amid Mega ED Raid

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday seized Rs 20 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee, an aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam. “The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam,” the probe agency said in a statement. READ MORE

‘Here for Sri Lanka’: For Foot Soldiers of Civil Uprising, Protest Village ‘GotaGoGama’ Spells 2nd Home, Hope

It happened without a rumble or a rumour. Just an hour past midnight on Friday, protesters sleeping in their tents heard commotion and the unmistakable sound of tents being rapidly dismantled at the Galle Face protest site in Colombo. Within no time, soldiers had uprooted poles and thrown off the tents disparagingly — even those belonging to the physically challenged were not spared. READ MORE

Pak Tumbles Into Another Crisis as Deputy Speaker Sidelines Imran Khan’s Bloc in Punjab CM Election

Another constitutional and political crisis in Pakistan is headed towards the country’s Supreme Court this time over the chaotic voting for Punjab chief minister in the provincial assembly. The vote was held on Friday to determine whether the province’s sitting chief minister — Hamza Sharif, the son of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif — enjoyed the backing of the majority of lawmakers in the local parliament. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Price Over Rs 100 in Several Cities; How Much You Have to Pay

Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for over two consecutive months now, on July 23. As the LPG cooking gas price was hiked this month, it has led to the speculations of increase in the fuel prices. The last change in fuel price was noted on May 21, when the Central Government of India had cut down on the Excise Duty. Following this, the rates dropped by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel, giving some respite to the common man. READ MORE

